British actor Daniel Craig described Queen Elizabeth II as very funny after spending time with her in 2012

Daniel Craig has recalled a funny joke that the Queen once made to him in private.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully, aged 96, on Thursday 8 September, at her Balmoral Castle home in Scotland .

Prior to her death, during an appearance on The Late Show, the 54-year-old actor from Chester spoke about meeting the Queen for the comedy sketch at the dramatic opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Actor Daniel Craig has recalled meeting the Queen. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

In the sketch, Daniel Craig’s James Bond visits Buckingham Palace and is greeted by the monarch sitting at a writing desk with the words “good evening Mr Bond”.

The pair then soar over Britain’s capital and the Olympic Stadium before the Queen’s stunt double parachutes into the arena.

Craig was asked by host Stephen what the 96-year-old monarch was really like behind closed doors.

Reminiscing on his time with the Queen, Craig said her majesty was “very funny” and “wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me”.

Daniel Craig meets Queen Elizabeth II during the world premiere of James Bond movie “Casino Royale” in 2006. (STEPHEN HIRD/AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile.’”

He went on to describe the Queen’s beloved corgis and remembers playing with them during his visit to Buckingham Palace.

“I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time,” said the actor. “I mean, they’re just there. I think they have their own footmen. They’re very friendly.”

The bond star shared a tribute to the late monarch at the Toronto International Film Festival, saying: “What an incredible thing. We will not see the likes of her ever again. To be alive during her reign is something else. I’m very saddened, so I suppose good luck to Charles, really.”

In December 2021, the British actor was awarded the Order of St. Michael and St. George in the New Year’s honours list.

The honour recognises service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs and was given to Craig for his services to film and theatre.

Fictional character James Bond, played by Craig in five movies, also received the award in Ian Fleming’s best-selling book series.

Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

Craig debuted as the spy in 2006’s Casino Royale and appeared as the character for the final time in 2021’s No Time to Die.

Last year, Craig was named ​​an honorary officer of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy.

He said in a statement at the time: "I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service."