The Oscar-winning director has curated eight spooky stories, ranging from the gothic to the grotesque, to celebrate this Halloween season

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a new horror anthology curated by the Oscar-winning director, is arriving on Netflix on Tuesday 26 October.

The series, which collects eight tales ranging from the gothic to the grotesque, will release two new episodes each day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

What is it about?

The official Netflix synopsis explains that “acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.”

Beyond that, not a huge amount is known about the individual stories that make up the anthology. One of them is an adaptation of the famous Henry Kuttner story The Graveyard Rats, first published in 1936, while two others adapt HP Lovecraft stories.

Who stars in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities?

Guillermo del Toro with his Cabinet of Curiosities, as a Rod Serling-esque narrator (Credit: Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro appears at the beginning and end of each episode, a little like a Rod Serling-esque narrator. Otherwise, each episode features a different cast. The first, Lot 36, stars Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Sebastian Roché, Demetrius Grosse, and Elpidia Carrillo, while the second, Graveyard Rats, stars David Hewlett. Meanwhile, episode 3 features Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates), Martin Starr (It’s Always Sunny), and Dan Stevens (Legion), with Luke Roberts, F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Glynn Turman each starring in episode 4.

Episode 5, Pickman’s Model, stars Crispin Glover (American Gods), Ben Barnes (The Punisher) and Oriana Leman. Episode 6, The Dream in the Witch House, stars Rupert Grint (Servant), Ismael Cruz Córdova, DJ Qualls, Nia Vardalos, Tenika Davis, and Gaby Moreno. Meanwhile, episode 7 stars Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln (The Wlalking Dead), and Hannah Galway.

Finally, Peter Weller (Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond), Charlyne Yi (House MD), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Michael Therriault, and Saad Siddiqui all star in episode 8.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Who writes and directs each episode?

Individual episodes are directed by Guillermo Navarro (Hannibal), Vincenzo Natali (The Peripheral), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), David Prior (The Empty Man), Keith Thomas (Firestarter), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy).

When and how can I watch Cabinet of Curiosities?

Starting on Tuesday 25 October, Netflix will release two new episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities per day through to Friday 26 October.

By Friday, all eight episodes will be available to watch at once.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes to Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, each around an hour long.

Why should I watch Cabinet of Curiosities?

