Ralf Little is the last gueston season 19 of Who Do You Think You Are?

Season 19 of the show has seen Sue Perkins explore her German ancestry, Matt Lucas discover a connection to Anne Frank, and Richard Osman learn that his great-grandfather was involved in a notorious murder case.

Ralf Little is the latest celebrity to take a close look at his family tree, and he will discover one of his ancestors was involved in an important Second World War battle

Ralf Little on Who Do You Think You Are?

Who is Ralf Little?

Ralf Little was born in Bury in 1980 and dropped out of his studies to become a doctor at the University of Manchester to pursue a career in acting.

Little’s first major acting role was as Antony in the sitcom The Royle Family.

He later played Jonny in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, a comedy series about five friends living in Runcorn.

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) sat on a log on a beach (Credit: BBC / Red Planet / Amelia Troubridge)

His most recent and best known role is as DI Neville Parker in the comedy crime series Death in Paradise.

Little’s film roles include playing Hooky in 24 Hour Party People, and Sophie’s brother in Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?!

Little is also a former semi-professional footballer, having played for Staines Town , Maidstone United, Edgware Town, Chertsey Town, and Stone Dominoes.

He also made three international appearances for Sealand, a team representing the unrecognised principality of Sealand - the club is not a member of Fifa or Uefa.

In 2010, Little took part in Soccer Aid, playing for England, playing on the left wing.

Little is engaged to American playwright and screenwriter Lindsey Ferrentino. The couple were due to get married in 2021, but their big day was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What does Ralf Little find out on Who Do You Think You Are?

Ralf Little discovers that his grandfather, Arthur Bailey was involved in a major Second World War battle.

Bailey was on aircraft carrier HMS Indefatigable, the first British ship to be hit by a kamikaze pilot during the battle of Okinawa.

Ralf’s grandfather Arthur Bailey

He also finds that he is not the only footballer in his family, as his great-grandfather, Albert Lockley, played for Chirk FC in North Wales, and scored in the final when the team won the 1894 Welsh Cup.

But Little also learned that his great-grandfather turned his back on football when a wave of religious fervour swept Wales in the early 20th century.

Little said: “So he gave up playing football for religion? I can’t begin to tell you, as an atheist, how upsetting that is to me.

“What a twist. What a twist. Did not see that coming. I am disappointed. I am. I’m kind of heartbroken."