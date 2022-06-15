The presenter is set to appear on Who Do You Think You Are, exploring his Jewish roots

The BBC family history show Who Do You Think You Are? digs into the family history of celebrity guests, often finding surprising historical connections.

In the next episode of the latest season, presenter and comedian Matt Lucas will take a look into his own family’s past.

Matt Lucas

Other celebrity guests who have featured on season 19 of the show include presenter Richard Osman and comedian Sue Perkins.

Matt Lucas will trace his ancestry back to the Second World War and find connections to Nazi Germany and occupired Holland.

Who is Matt Lucas?

It was at Bristol that Matt met his future collaborator David Walliams.

It was at Bristol that Matt met his future collaborator David Walliams.

His early work in TV comedy was alongside Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer - he appeared with them on Shooting Stars, Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased), and Catterick.

One of his first collaborations with Walliams was on Rock Profile, a spoof music interview show.

The pair also worked together on the comedy sketch show Little Britain, a show with which the pair are still synonymous.

He played a varieties of now iconic roles in Little Britain, including the homophobic gay man Daffyd Thomas, inept Fat Fighters leader Marjorie Dawes, and the stereotypical chav, Vicky Pollard.

Matt and David worked together again on Come Fly With Me, a mockumentary set at an airport.

In 2016, he played Tweedledee and Tweedledum in Tim Burton’s fantasy sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass, and joined the cast of Doctor Who as Nardol, a companion to the 12th Doctor.

In 2020, Matt Lucas joined The Great British Bake Off as a presenter, taking over from Sandi Toksvig.

Is Matt Lucas friends with Rebel Wilson?

Matt co-starred with Wilson in the 2011 comedy film Bridesmaids, where the pair played flatmates.

They later went on to become flatmates in real life, living together for three years in a Los Angeles apartment.

Matt weighed in on the dispute between Rebel Wilson and the Sydney Morning Herald

When Wilson accused the Sunday Morning Herald of pressuring her to come out, and reveal her relationship with designer Ramona Agruma, Matt came to her defence.

He tweeted: “Coming out is often a long, scary process, with many beats. Self-realisation, telling friends & family, a first relationship.

“I thought the press forcing people to out themselves, regardless of whether or not they were ready, was a thing of the past. I must have been mistaken.”

Why did Matt Lucas and David Walliams fall out?

Matt and David stopped working together for eight years from 2011 following the end of Come Fly With Me.

They had reportedly had several major arguments during their Little Britain Live tour in 2005 and 2007.

Matt and David reportedly had falling outs during Little Britain Live

The pair also took snipes at each other in their autobiographies, and it seemed that they would never reconcile.

However, in 2019, the pair worked together to record Little Brexit for Radio 4.

It seems that they are on good terms once again and were reportedly working on a new TV project together last year.

Is Mat Lucas married?

Matt entered into a civil partnership with TV presenter Kevin McGee in December 2006, but it was dissolved in 2008.

McGee killed himself in 2009 and Matt posted a tribute to his former husband on the ten-year anniversary of his death.

Matt has not been married since and is believed to be single currently.

What does Matt Lucas find out on Who Do You Think You Are?

Matt will learn about the life of his grandmother, who was a Jew in Nazi Germany in the 1930s and came to the UK as a refugee in 1939, as well as the fates of her family who stayed behind.

Some of his grandmothers family fled Germany for the safety of Holland, only to find themselves under threat again when the Nazis invaded the country early into the Second World War.

His family history will be traced from Berlin to Amsterdam where he will uncover an unexpected connection to Anne Frank.

Matt Lucas’ grandmother, Margot, came to the UK as a refugee in 1939

When is Matt Lucas on Who Do You Think You Are?

The next episode of Who Do You Think You Are? will air at 9pm on 16 June on BBC One.