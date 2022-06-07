Everything I Know About Love is a new seven-part coming-of-age drama series adapted from Dolly Alderton’s memoir of the same name

Everything I Know About Love is set in Camden in 2012 and follows childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy as they move into a London house-share with schoolteacher Nell and corporate Amara.

The series is a tribute to female friendship as the four women try to survive life in their twenties.

Emma Appleton stars as Maggie, Bel Powley plays Birdy, Marli Siu is Nell, and Aliyah Oddofin os Amara.

When Birdy gets a boyfriend, her friendship with Maggie comes under threat, and the pair worry whether their platonic love for each other can coexist with their romantic love for others.

The brutally honest account of life as a 20-something woman living in the nation’s capital is complemented by the vibrant filming locations which serves as the show’s backdrop.

Where was Everything I Know About Love filmed?

Manchester

The opening scene of the series sees Maggie meet Street, a cool and collected heartthrob, on board a train to London.

However, it appears that the actual station where they disembark and share their first kiss is Manchester Piccadilly, which has acted as a stand in for a London station.

An early scene in the series was shot at Manchester Piccadilly Station

One of the more comedic scenes of the series was filmed at Deansgate in Manchester. The scene saw Maggie and Birdy don inflatable pig costumes in a square surrounded by restaurants.

The street had not been locked off for the shoot, so some members of the public thought that the two stars were actually leafleting.

Parts of the series were also filmed on a stage in Manchester’s Space Studios in West Gorton, which incidentally is five minutes from Picadilly station.

Other projects filmed at Space Studios include The Bay, Our Girl, The Stranger, and season 15 of Dragons’ Den.

London

As the series is set in Camden, much of the filming was shot on location in Camden Town.

The four friends are seen walking down Inverness Street in the first episode with the iconic Big City Comics store in the background.

Birdy also spends much of her time around Camden Lock, and in one seen the bridge over the lock can be seen in the background.

The cast of Everything I Know About Love at Primrose Hill

Also in the first episode, the four women head to Primrose Hill after a big night out and watch the run rise as they take in the gorgeous panoramic views of the London skyline.

No London-set series would be complete without a view of the Thames, and many scenes throughout the series were filmed on the bank of the famous river, with distinctive London skyscrapers rising up in the background.

Liverpool

Liverpool’s iconic Royal Albert Dock also features briefly in the series as Birdy makes a phone call whilst sitting on a bench along the dock in one scene, before walking along the another dock.

Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool appeared in one scene in the series

When is Everything I Know About Love on TV?

The series will begin airing on BBC One at 10.40pm, with future episodes airing at the same time weekly.