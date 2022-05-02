Pete Davidson has been the target of Kanye West since he started dating ex-wife Kim Kardashian last year

Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Pete Davidson returned to stand up comedy for the first time in three years on Thursday (28 April) for his stint at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Hollywood .

What did he say about Kanye West?

Davidson, who has remained largely silent regarding West’s actions online, addressed the situation during the Netflix is a Joke festival.

For context, West, who changed his name to Ye last year, has repeatedly attacked Davidson on social media and in his music since he began dating his ex-wife.

The rapper refers to Davidson online as “Skete” and in the music video for his song Easy, a claymation version of West is depicted kidnapping, burying alive and beheading a character that strongly resembles Davidson.

In the song itself, West raps: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Pete Davidson at TUBI’s The Freak Brothers experience at Fred Segal on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Referring to one incident where West allegedly tried to spread the rumour that Davidson had AIDS, the comedian said “I had an AIDS scare this year” early on in his set before going on to say that he had gone to the doctor to get tested since West was a “genius”.

He also spoke about West’s highly public and controversial harassment of Kardashian - one incident included West sending Kardashian a truck full of roses.

Davidson likened the situation to the 1993 Robin Williams film Mrs Doubtfire, saying: “Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs Doubtfire?”

The comedian also talked about how being humiliated is “weird when you can’t do anything about it”.

What were the texts about?

In mid-March, Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus posted on Instagram screenshots of alleged text messages between Davidson and West.

The post, which has since been deleted, was captioned: “*A message from Pete*.”

In the first message, which allegedly came from Davidson, he wrote: “Yo, it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met.

“What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you trust us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Kanye West at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)

West: “Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?”

To which Davidson wrote “In bed with your wife”, alongside a selfie of himself in bed.

West: “Happy to see you’re out of the hospital and rehab.”

Davidson: “Same here. It’s wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it.

“I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**ch boy and talk.

“You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so p**sy and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.”

West: “You’re more than welcome to come to Sunday Service.”

Pete Davidson at the 2021 Met Gala (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Davidson: “Why don’t we meet after Sunday service and saints game… I’ll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately, one on one. Man to man.

“What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg of you.”

West: “You wanna see me. Come to Sunday Service.”

Davidson: “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press. Which is all you care about. My offer stands. I wish you’d man up for once in your life.

“Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.

“You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me. I’ve stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they’ve wanted to do for months. I’ve stopped stand up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there.

“I have your back even though you treat me like s**t because I want everything to be smooth.

“But if you continue to press me like you have for the past six months I’m gonna stop being nice.”

How long have Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian been together?

Dating rumours regarding Kardashian and Davidson were first sparked around October 2021, and Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official in March, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from West.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple when they attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The event in Washington DC on Saturday has been held annually since 1921 by the White House Correspondents’ Association, which represents journalists who cover the White House and the US president.

The dinner, held at the Washington Hilton hotel, was also attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The event returned for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kardashian posted a selection of images of herself and Davidson, 28, on Instagram, with the caption: “White House din din.”

She was dressed in a floor-length silver gown, while Davidson accompanied her in black tie and dark sunglasses.

Kardashian recently revealed that viewers will find out the details of her romance with Davidson in The Kardashians , which began airing on Disney+ last month.

In an interview with Variety , she said that although Davidson will not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know”.

What is Kanye West up to now?

While West went through an intense period of attacking Davidson and rotating between attacking Karadshian and trying to win her back online, a source close to the rapper reportedly told Page Six that he was “going away to get help”.

Kanye West at a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A source close to the Kardashians said on 1 April: “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”