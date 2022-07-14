Channel 4 cyber-terrorism drama series The Undeclared War follows a near-future Britain throught the fallout of a major cyber attack

The Undeclared War is set in the very near future - 2024 on the lead-up to the next general election - and follows a group of cyber analysts working for the government when a devastating cyber attack causes chaos.

The show explores how damaging an attack on the nation’s cybersecurity could be, and the difficulties of weathering such a storm.

The Undeclared War starts tonight on Channel 4

Who is in the cast of The Undeclared War?

Adrian Lester as Andrew Makinde

Andrew is a Conservative MP who recently ousted Boris Johnson and replaced him as Prime Minister of the UK (sometimes life really does imitate art).

Because Makine wasn’t elected by the public, the upcoming election will provide him with an opportunity to gain a strong mandate - but when a cyber attack wreaks havoc on the country, he worries it could threaten his success at the polls.

Lester is best known for playing grifter Mickey Stone in the crime series Hustle. He also played Nick Johnson in drama series Undercover and David Aston in the BBC drama series Life.

Simon Pegg as Danny Patrick

Danny is the Chief of Operations at GHCQ, and acts a father figure to his team of professional hackers.

He feels keenly the responsibility he has to protect his country and is concerned of the damage that he may not be able to prevent.

Pegg is well known as a comedy actor, having starred in sitcom Spaced, and the Cornetto trilogy - Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and At World’s End, alongside Nick Frost.

His more serious roles include playing Benji in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Fallout, and Hugh Campbell in The Boys.

Mark Rylance as John Yeabsley

John has been with GCHQ for all his professional life, spending most of that time researching Russia’s hacking capabilities.

He is an expert on the Cold War and began to feel sidelined when the government’s focus moved to the middle east.

Rylance has starred in several well known films, playing the title role in The BFG, Rudolf Abel in Bridge of Spies alongside Tom Hanks, and Mr. Dawson in Dunkirk.

His biggest TV role was that of Thomas Cromwell in BBC historical drama Wolf Hall.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Kathy Freeman

Kathy is an American NSA analyst currently working with the team at GCHQ having previously been embedded with troops in Iraq.

She develops a shared bond with Saara as they are the only two women of colour in a predominantly white male workplace.

Richardson-Sellers starred as Vixen in the superhero series Legends of Tomorrow, and played Eve Sinclair in the fantasy horror series The Originals.

She also played Chloe Winthrop in The Kissing Booth 2 and 3, and had a small role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Hannah Khalique-Brown as Saara Parvin

Saara is a second-year computer science student at London University on a coveted work experience placement at GCHQ.

She finds the experience a steep learning curve as she is no longer the smartest person in the room, and must learn how to use her technical skills practically.

The Undeclared War is one of Khalique-Brown’s first screen roles - she has previously appeared in the short films Two’s A Menace and Tin Luck.

Khalique-Brown also played Anita Chandola in seven episodes of Doctors in 2021, and played Mollie in the drama film Muse.

Alex Jennings as David Neal

David is the Director of GCHQ and is respected by those in power for his experience and expertise.

He is a loyal and vital part of the operations, is loyal to his job and team, and rarely takes a break from his work.

Jennings played the Duke of Windsor in Netflix series The Crown, and Andrew Aldridge in the serialisation of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

He also starred as Peter Bessell in A Very English Scandal, and Mr. Lockhart in the dark comedy series This is Going to Hurt.

When is the Undeclared War on TV?

The Undeclared War began airing on Thursday 30 June at 9pm on Channel 4 and episodes are broadcast at the same time weekly.