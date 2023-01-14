The 2023 cast includes Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex

With the UK’s weather about to turn freezing again, it’s perhaps fitting that Dancing On Ice is about to return to our screens.

The 2023 edition of the hit ITV celebrity ice skating competition is kicking off this weekend, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield set to return to front the show. This year’s cast includes a diverse array of stars from across the showbiz world, including its first-ever drag queen contestant.

Bookmakers have already identified the celebrity they think will be crowned the show’s winner - as well as the personality they believe will flop. However, the talent contest will ultimately be decided by the show’s roster of judges and the British public.

As ever Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be keeping a watchful eye over the 2023 contestants, ahead of the 40th anniversary of their famous Bolero routine that won them the 1984 Winter Olympic figure skating gold medal.

So, when can you catch Dancing On Ice 2023, who is starring in this year’s show, and what channel is it on? Here’s everything you need to know.

Dancing On Ice 2023 is returning to our TV screens from this weekend (image: PA)

Who are Dancing On Ice 2023 judges?

Dancing On Ice is returning with its 2022 roster of judges. Torvill and Dean will combine coaching with judging on the show, while the other two judges will be the former Strictly Come Dancing Star Oti Mabuse and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo.

There could also be an appearance from a high-profile guest judge. In 2022, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips appeared on the show to give her verdict on the cast.

Who are Dancing On Ice 2023 contestants?

Here is a full list of the cast for this year’s edition of the show, as well as which of the professional figure skaters they will be paired with:

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield

The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Coronation Street actor Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki

Comedian Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Ex-footballer John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

RuPaul’s Drag Race champion The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Hollyoaks actor Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and Olivia Smar

How can you vote Dancing On Ice 2023?

A key part of Dancing On Ice is the public vote. After the couples perform their dances, the judges scores are combined with the public’s vote, and the two lowest-scoring pairs have to dance again in what is known as the ‘skate off’.

Who survives the skate off is solely determined by the judges. If the number of contestants changes - something that happens fairly often given the high injury rate seen on the show - more than one couple can end up going home in a single week.

Dancing On Ice has retained its 2022 judges roster (image: ITV)

At the moment, there are no exact details for how to vote for this year’s edition of Dancing On Ice. ITV will inform viewers how they can cast their votes during the show.

It is likely online voting will take place in a broadly similar way to previous series, with the audience urged to cast their votes over the phone or via the ITV website.

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

The figure skating competition will officially get underway on Sunday (14 January).

ITV and its streaming service ITVX will both broadcast the TV show between 6.30pm and 8pm, with the programme then likely to become available on catch-up.

