Fraser won the award for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale

Brendan Fraser has won the award for Best Actor at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Attending the event with his girlfriend Jeanne Moore, the “Mummy” actor gave an emotional speech following accepting the award, he thanked his co-stars, describing Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink as “incredible”.

The actor previously received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his performance following the screening of the Darren Aronofsky film and was also nominated for a Golden Globe.

Fraser stepped away from acting in the late 2000s but has since made a comeback following his award-winning role in The Whale.

So, who is Brendan Fraser’s girlfriend Jeanne Moore and how long have they been dating? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Jeanne Moore?

Moore is a professional makeup artist and hairstylist who has worked with celebrities including Billie Banks, Paula Abdul and Marie Osmond as reported by US Weekly.

Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser attend the 2022 Gotham Awards in November 2022 (Photo: Getty Images for The Gotham Film)

Her makeup artist business which is called “Jeanne makes you up” does hair and makeup for events such as weddings and is also “certified and trained” in special effects makeup. Moore has also worked on films, music videos and a cover shoot for ACT Magazine.

The makeup artist does have an Instagram account however it is private.

How long have Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser been dating?

Moore and Fraser have not commented publicly on when they both started dating, prefering to keep these details private, however they made their first appearance together at the 79th Venice Film Festival in September 2022.

Moore has since accompanied Fraser to the BFI Film Festival in London, the Mill Valley Film Festival, GQ Men of the Year Party, the 2022 Gotham Awards and the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

(L-R)Michelle Yeoh, Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards in January 2023 (Photos: Getty Images for Critics Choice)

Do they have children together?

Fraser and Moore do not have any children together, however, Fraser has three children from his previous marriage to Afton Smith. Their sons are: Griffin (20), Holden (18) and Leland (16).

In an interview with GQ in 2018, Fraser shared that his eldest son Griffin was “rated on the autism spectrum.” The actor added: “so he needs extra love in the world, and he gets it. And his brothers, ever since they were small, one was always the spokesperson, and the other was the enforcer.”

He also revealed that his sons live with their mother, but that the pair share custody and are at his home “all the time.”

Who was Brendan Fraser married to?

Fraser was previously married to Afton Smith, the pair reportedly met in 1993 at a barbecue in actress Winona Ryder’s home and married in September 1998.

Brendan Fraser and wife Afton Smith at the 2005 premiere of "Crash" (Photo: Getty Images)

At the time Smith was also an actor and the pair who would go on to star alongside each other in “George of the Jungle”. In the early 2000s she stepped back from acting, instead becoming an author and writing three books: “Hollywood Picks the Classics: A Guide for the Beginner”, “Point to Happy: For Children on the Autism Spectrum” and “The Tiger: Class of January 1922”.