For the first time in 14 years, renowned graffiti and street artist Banksy is set hold his first solo art exhibition at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art.

The show, which is expected to celebrate and feature work from across his 25 year career, is called Cut & Run: 25 Years Card Labour. It includes original artefacts and stencils, ephemera as well as Banksy's actual toilet.

Speaking to The Herald, Banksy said: "I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage. But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime.

Talking about the exhibition, museum manager at the Gallery of Modern Art Gareth James added: "This has been a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with an artist who has been exciting and challenging people around the world with their work over the past 25 years. GoMA has been welcoming artists who champion social justice, take risks and utilise innovative practice for almost three decades - hosting this exhibition is a perfect fit for GoMA and the city.

"This is an exhibition that people will talk about for years to come and will reward repeat visits to appreciate its scope, insights and subversion.”

Here is everything you need to know about Banksy's art exhibition. Including what artistic displays can be seen, why the artist chose Glasgow and ticketing details.

When is Banksy's art exhibition in Glasgow?

Banksy's first solo art exhibition Cut & Run will be held in Glasgow for three months from Sunday, 18 June - Credit: Getty

Cut & Run has been commissioned to run for three months, starting from Sunday, 18 June 2023. It ends on 28 August.

Why did Banksy choose to hold the solo art exhibition in Glasgow?

Banksy, who's identity to this day remains anonymous, has said that he was drawn to bring the exhibition to Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art due to the presence of a traffic cone that sits on the head of the statue of the Duke of Wellington outside. The cone has been placed on the 1844 statue for more than four decades by members of the public and has become an institution of the city.

A gallery label for the exhibition reads: "For anyone who isn’t aware – the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40 odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and police, every time one is removed another takes its place.

"This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition) but it’s my favourite work of art in the UK and the reason I’ve brought the show here".

What art is expected to be featured at the Banksy art exhibition?

Girl with Balloon by Banksy - Credit: Getty

A perfect once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see all of Banksy's most famous, outlandish and creative displays in person, Cut & Run is the exhibition for you. The artist has used all the original stencils to create new versions of his many famous works and maybe his dismantled ones, including the famous Girl With Ballon art, which fans could find out the truth as to whether it was really shredded.

This includes Kissing Coppers, which was first seen on the wall of the Prince Albert pub in Brighton in 2004, and Mobile Lovers, which appeared in Bristol in 2014. The exhibition is also expected to feature the union flag stab vest worn by Stormzy when he headlined Glastonbury in 2019, as well as works from Bethlehem in the West Bank.

How to get tickets to Banksy's art exhibition in Glasgow

Tickets are currently available for the show and due to surging demand are selling out fast. Entry is priced at £15 for adults, £5 for children as well as special prices such as £10 for students, OAPs, those of low income and more.