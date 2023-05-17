More than 110 pieces of work from the Bristol-based artist will be displayed

The world’s largest collection of original Banksy artworks is set to go on display in London this summer.

The Art of Banksy exhibition will feature more than 110 pieces from the anonymous Bristol-based artist, with the collection set to open Regent Street in July

Famous works that brought Banksy international notoriety will be on show, including the Girl With Balloon, Flower Thrower and Rude Copper. Several other pieces of work will also be displayed alongside for the first time.

The world’s largest collection of original Banksy artworks will go on display in London (Photo: Adobe)

The exhibition will also focus on Banksy’s Dismaland, The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem and recent artworks acknowledging the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Art of Banksy has not been authorised or curated by the graffiti artist himself, with all of the works included having been loaned by private collectors instead.

The exhibition has already toured across the world, bringing the works of Banksy to more than 1.5 million visitors in 15 cities across the globe, including Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Melbourne, Sydney, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto and Gothenburg.

Love is in the Air (Flower thrower) by Banksy (Photo: The Art of Banksy/PA Wire)

The London exhibition will, for the first time, see close associates of the artist share their personal stories and give unique insight into some of the famous images. The anonymous testimonials will also share details of how the headline-grabbing street art stunts were devised.

The Art of Banksy will open to the public on 5 July, with tickets on sale from 10 on Wednesday (17 May).

The Art of Banksy of collection of artwork by Banksy (Photo: The Art of Banksy/PA Wire)

Banksy rose to fame after creating stencilled designs around his home city of Bristol in the early 1990s, gaining recognition for combining dark humour with graffiti. The artist has since gained worldwide recognition, but his identity still remains unknown.

He displays his art publicly on visible surfaces, such as walls or self-built physical props. Earlier this year a new Banksy artwork appeared on a derelict farm building before being destroyed.

The mural, titled Morning Has Broken, depicted a silhouetted boy in a window opening curtains made of corrugated iron along with a cat peering out at the view. The new work was confirmed in three photographs on the secretive graffiti artist’s Instagram account.

Another Banksy wall painting appeared in Kent in February, which appeared to have a theme of domestic abuse and fighting violence against women. But the work was dismantled just hours after the street artist confirmed they were behind the artwork, which was discovered on the side of a wall in Margate.