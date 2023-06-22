Could the band pull out of Glasto 2023? The latest on Alex Turner's health

Arctic Monkeys are scheduled to headline Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on Friday night (23 June), but uncertainties surround their performance as concerns have arisen regarding the health of their frontman, Alex Turner, who is currently battling acute laryngitis.

The band were forced to cancel an open-air concert in Dublin as part of their 2023 UK and Ireland Tour. The news was announced on Monday (June 19) on the band’s Instagram page.

The update read: “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marley Park in Dublin tomorrow. Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest."

Will Arctic Monkeys still play Glastonbury?

Turner's condition could affect his ability to perform the group’s Glastonbury headline slot, though it is currently scheduled to go ahead. However, if the band were to pull out of their headline performance last minute, a number of notable and worthy replacements could step in.

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis has expressed confidence that the Arctic Monkeys will perform at Glastonbury, though she did say the festival has a contingency plan or two in place, just as a precautionary measure.

“I think we are going to be all right. They’ve cancelled that, he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right,” Eavis told The Times. She added: “We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.”

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys during a concert in Amsterdam on 5 May 2023 (Photo: PAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

It is rumoured that mystery band "The Churn-ups", who are playing third from top the same day, will replace the Arctic Monkeys in the headline slot should their show be cancelled. Fans are speculating about the band, as the mystery group has no digital footprint and is widely anticipated as a huge guest.

When questioned about the potential inclusion of the Foo Fighters in the lineup and their ability to step in as headliners in the event of Arctic Monkeys' cancellation, Eavis said: “I wouldn’t like to give anything away. You’ve got to allow the surprise to happen. It’s all about the surprise.”

There are also rumours that Harry Styles could step in if the band is forced to bow out. The 29-year-old pop singer is performing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday and is due on stage in Werchter, Belgium on Saturday - giving him enough time to squeeze in one more show.

There have been instances in the past where Glastonbury headliners have cancelled their performances, including Oasis, who were set to headline the festival in 2009, but had to cancel at the last minute due to guitarist Noel Gallagher sustaining an injury. As a result, the band was replaced by the British rock group Blur.

