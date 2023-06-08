Festival goers were confused when an unknown band was named in the line-up alongside Elton John, Guns N'Roses and Arctic Monkeys

Fresh off the back of organisers confirming the festival line-up for Glastonbury 2023, as much of the focus that was on headliners Elton John, Guns N'Roses, and Arctic Monkeys was also bestowed upon a mysterious addition - an unknown band called The ChurnUps.

They were one of many new names that were featured in the reveal on 31 May, including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Queens of the Stone Age, Skepta and Rick Astley. Another star confirmed to make an appearance at Worthy Farm in Somerset is Lewis Capaldi, who recently confirmed a number of gig cancellations to "rest and recover" ahead of Glastonbury.

But after days of speculation and rumours, the identity of The ChurnsUps might have just been revealed, especially if a Grammy award-winning band's Instagram post is anything to go by. Quick clue; they have sold over 32 million records worldwide and are known for being a Pretender.

Ahead of Glastonbury 2023 - which kicks off on Wednesday, 21 June and ends on Monday, 26 June - lets take a look at who The ChurnsUp might be, diving deep into all the clues and potential candidates. Here is everything you need to know.

Who are The ChurnUps?

The addition of The ChurnUps to this year's Glastonbury line-up has sent festival goers into overdrive, investigating every little detail and clue - but they are no nearer to finding out the truth. Many fans have suggested that because they have been booked to play on the famous Pyramid Stage on Friday, 23 June - ahead of both Royal Blood and headliners Arctic Monkeys - it must be a huge surprise and a superstar at least - so plenty of major names have been put forward.

Pulp seem to be one of the main candidates for being the mysterious band as their reunion tour started last month and they have a free slot on the day that The ChurnUps are scheduled to perform. The main theory behind this suggestion is that if you churn something up, it then becomes pulp.

The identity behind mystery Glastonbury 2023 act The ChurnUps remains unknown - Credit: Getty

Reacting to the rumours, Pulp drummer Nick Banks tried his best to extinguish the speculation, posting: "Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘ChurnUps’ band. Ok?".

In what is perhaps a stretch, another name rumoured to play the secret set is Blur, who have recently launched a reunion tour. But there's one major name put forward - and fans are almost certain that its them. Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters.

Could The ChurnUps be the Foo Fighters?

The Foo Fighters teased fans that it might indeed be them performing as The ChurnUps at this year's Glastonbury, posting on Instagram on Tuesday (6 June): "Hey. It’s been a while. Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us. Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder.

"When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears, and when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together - see you soon".

Several fans-turned-detectives flooded the comment section, highlighting their use of the word 'churn' in the message, with one replying: "See you at Glastonbury!".

Another fan wrote: "Are you winding us up with that ‘churning up’ comment, zoz do NOT toy with my Glasto emotions like that" and one more added: "Looking forward to seeing you at Glasto again".