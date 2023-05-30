The rock band walked off the stage at Camperdown Park after calling the crowd 'pathetic'

Often in the wake of BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend festivals, fans reminisce about the star-studded performances from some of the UK's greatest artists and musicians. Very rarely is the main talking point their conduct, but this was certainly the case with Royal Blood in Dundee.

The popular rock band took to the stage at Camperdown Park over the weekend and decided to complain about the audience and how they reacted to their set, branding them "pathetic" before storming off the stage. They have been met with mass amounts of criticism following the incident.

Royal Blood are an English duo formed in Worthing, West Sussex back in 2011 and the current lineup consists of frontman Mike Kerr on vocals and bass, while Ben Thatcher is on the drums. They have released three studio albums which includes Royal Blood (2014), How Did We Get So Dark? (2017) and Typhoons (2021).

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend also featured performances from other global stars including Anne-Marie, Arlo Parks, Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan, RAYE and The 1975.

Here is what you need to know about the Royal Blood incident at this year's festival. This includes what actually happened and was said, as well as how fans have reacted.

What did Royal Blood say at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend?

After performing in Dundee on Saturday (28 May), Royal Blood frontman Mike Kerr took to the microphone to make sarcastic comments directed to those in attendance. It appears that they took issue with how they reacted to their set.

Kerr said: "Well I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no one actually knows who we are. We are Royal Blood and this is rock music."

After asking the crowd if they liked rock music, which was met by a number of cheers, the musician sarcastically quipped: "Nine people, brilliant. We are happy to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic."

The singer then turned his attention to the camera onstage, asking: "Can you clap for us? You're busy? Can you clap - oh yes even he is clapping. What does that say about you?"

Kerr took off his guitar, along with the drummer Ben Thatcher who continued to slam his drum kit, then proceeded to storm off the stage while holding up two middle fingers to the fans.

As a result of the incident, the BBC have decided to pull Royal Blood's set from BBC iPlayer.

How have fans reacted to the Royal Blood incident at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend?

Fans rushed to social media channels to vent their anger at Royal Blood's conduct at this year's event, with one posting: "It’s Radio 1 Big Weekender, what do they expect? Don’t take the gig on if you’re too rock'n'roll to play in front of teenagers and families."

Another added: "Any band, no matter how big, need to work and make the crowd enjoy it. You cannot assume love", while a user quizzed: "Not sure what type of crowd they were expecting?!".