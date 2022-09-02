Foo Fighters and friends including Metallica, Led Zeplin and Nirvana stars will perform at Wembley Stadium

A tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins will take place in London this weekend.

Foo Fighters will be joined by some of the biggest names in music and comedy at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (3 September).

It is being held to honour the memory of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins who died earlier this year.

The concert at Wembley Stadium will raise money for charities selected by Hawkins’ family.

If you are attending the event on 3 September, here’s all you need to know:

What time does the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert start?

The concert will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (3 September).

Doors are due to open at the stadium at 2.30pm.

There will be a number of acts performing throughout the concert.

When does the concert end?

The curfew for the concert is 10.30pm on Saturday, so the concert will have to finish by that time.

It will leave you plenty of time to get home.

How can you get to Wembley Stadium?

There are a number of ways for you to get to Wembley Stadium if you are attending the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on 3 September.

If you are travelling by tube or train, the closest stations are Wembley Park Stadium, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central Station.

You can drive to Wembley but you should only use official stadium parking, and a parking space must be booked in advance.

Wembley Stadium is well served by bus services including the 18/N18, 83/N83, 92, 182, 206, 223, 297 and 483 routes.

Who is on the line-up for the concert?

Travis Barker (Blink-182)

Martin Chambers (The Pretenders)

Josh Freese

Violet Grohl

Justin Hawkins (The Darkness)

Shane Hawkins

James Gang

Brian Johnson (AC/DC)

Kesha

Luke Spiller (The Struts)

Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

Nandi Bushell

Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction / NHC)

Stewart Copeland (The Police)

Liam Gallagher

Omar Hakim

Joshua Homme (Queens of the Stone Age)

Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders)

Alain Johannes

John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin)

Greg Kurstin (The Bird and the Bee)

Geddy Lee (Rush)

Alex Lifeson (Rush)

Brian May (Queen)

Krist Novoselic (Nirvana)

Nile Rodgers (Chic)

Mark Ronson

Supergrass

Roger Taylor (Queen)

Rufus Taylor (The Darkness)

Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH)

Chevy Metal, with special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock

A second tribute concert will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on 27 September.

What are the age restrictions at Wembley Stadium?

Under 5’s are not allowed, no under 12’s on pitch standing and all under 14’s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

Can you bring a bag to Wembley?

On its website, Wembley says: “To help provide a safer environment for our fans, Wembley Stadium has a strict restricted bag policy for all events. “All ticket holders will be prohibited from bringing any bag into the stadium unless it meets the Wembley Stadium regulations. Any bag that does not meet these requirements will be refused entry.”

Can you use cash at Wembley Stadium?

Wembley Stadium is a cashless venue.