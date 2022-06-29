The two time champion will continue his run at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club after tough opener

Wimbledon 2022 officially got underway on Monday 27 June 2022 and Andy Murray returned to the action on Centre Court with a tough first round match against Jamie Duckworth.

The Scot, who won at the All England Club in 2013 and 2016, took to Centre Court in the final match of day one’s first round fixtures and defeated the Australian Duckworth in four sets.

Murray, 35, finds himself in the top half of the bracket along with the likes of world number one Novak Djokovic but will have a long way to go and several difficult opponents to conquer if he is to meet the Serb.

However, after his 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 win against Duckworth, Murray looks on set for a strong competition in SW19.

Here is everything you need to know about when, where and against who he will continue his 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles quest:

When is Andy Murray playing?

Andy Murray will continue his run at Wimbledon in the second round on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

The match will begin at around 4.45pm BST depending on how long the matches before have lasted (Djokovic v Kokkinakis: 1.30pm and Raducanu v Garcia 3.30pm)

Who is Andy Murray playing?

Murray will now face John Isner in the second round who is the 20th seed.

The pair have faced each other 10 times and Murray has nevet lost. The last time the two met was six years ago when Murray was in a much better place physcially and within the ATP rankings.

In his first round match, Isner needed five sets to beat his opening opponent, French qualifier Enzo Couacaud.

Andy Murray odds

According to talkSport, Andy Murray is now 40/1 to win the tournament. These odds have been slashed from 50/1 after his first round win against Duckworth.

Who will Andy Murray face in the third round if he wins?

Any potential route to the men’s singles final at Wimbledon for Murray is likely to go through Djokovic.

The old rivals find themselves in the same half of the bracket with world number two Rafael Nadal in the other half.

If Murray wins his second round match world number 10 Jannik Sinner would be the likely opponent but it could also be Daniel Altmaier or Mikael Ymer.

A host of potential fourth round opponents include world number three Casper Ruud and world number five Carlos Alcaraz, with Djokovic likely waiting in the later rounds.

The full bracket for the Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles draw is available at the official tournament website.

Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles outright odds

Novak Djokovic is the pre-tournament favourite to win the men’s singles event at Wimbledon this year.

The Serb starts the competition at 4/5 with Matteo Berrettini the next closest challenger in the market at 11/2 followed by Rafael Nadal at 7/1.

As for Andy Murray, the more optimistic punters can back the Scot at 50/1 to win a third Wimbledon men’s singles title.