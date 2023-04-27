Emma Raducanu has pulled out of another WTA Tournament after an awkward press conference. The US Open champion cited a right-hand injury

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Madrid Open ahead of her round of 128 fixture against Viktoriya Tomova due to an injury in her right hand.

The British star had been anticipated to play all three high-profile events which round off the European clay-court season: Madrid, Rome and the French Open. However, with Madrid already ruled out, the remaining two look to be in doubt as well.

Ahead of what was supposed to be her first round match, 20-year-old Raducanu engaged in what The Telegraph described as an “awkward” interview in which she spoke just 85 words despite being asked 16 questions. Of course, this was then accounted for a day later when the 2021 US Open Grand Slam winner pulled out of the WTA event, citing a right-hand injury, understood to be the same wrist problem which has been plaguing the British number one for months.

So what happened to Emma Raducanu and where will she go from here?

What happened in the press conference?

During the interview, Raducanu responded to questions with monosyllabic answers, saying her wrists were “OK” and claiming she was “managing” the issue. She was then also asked about the rise of friend and compatriot Jodie Burrage in the recent rankings, to which she said: “It’s great.” After just a three minute press-exchange, the interview was then cut short by a WTA official.

Emma Raducanu at Miami Open. She has pulled out of Madrid due to right-hand injury

The British tennis star has since faced criticism for her lack of engagement with the press, but fellow tour youngster Holger Rune, 19, defended the 20-year-old. After Mail Sport shared the full transcript, the four-time ATP winner tweeted: “The only way to be sure not to be misunderstood is to give nothing” while adding an emoji of a man shrugging.

What is Emma Raducanu’s ranking?

Raducanu is currently number 85 in the world, having dropped considerably after her US Open exit back in September. However, she is now likely to fall outside the WTA’s top-100 for the first time since her Flushing Meadows triumph after her three recent defeats and pulling out of Madrid.

She previously enjoyed a career-high ranking of number 10 which she reached in July 2022.

What’s next for Emma Raducanu?

It had been hoped that Raducanu would compete in both the Rome Open and French Open to complete the clay-court season. However, many, including The Telegraph’s Simon Briggs, have urged the tennis star to write off the remainder of the clay season in order to give herself a well-deserved break before the grass-court season begins and the Wimbledon Championships come back around.

The next WTA 1000 event, the Rome Open, begins on 9 May. There are also two WTA 250 events which take place from 21 May-27 May: the Internationaux de Strasbourg and the Moroccan Grand Prix in Rabat.

Emma Raducanu injury timeline: