Following a week of exciting qualifiers, the French Open tournament is now fully underway. Andy Murray had hoped to compete at Roland Garros but announced he would be missing much of the clay court season in order to prepare for the grass court tournaments, which include his home Grand Slam of Wimbledon.

His omission means Cameron Norrie is now the highest ranking Briton, and only Briton, now participating in the French Open and following a dramatic and gritty first round match will look ahead to the tournament second round.

Despite going one set up straight away, Norrie’s French opponent Benoit Paire came back to take the next two sets and now the 27-year-old was down 7-5 4-6 3-6. However, the British world number 14 came back and took the final and decisive two sets 6-1 6-4 and he will now prepare to take on another Frenchan on Wednesday.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Cameron Norrie’s first round match at the French Open 2023...

When is Cameron Norrie playing?

Cameron Norrie is set take to the courts tomorrow, Wednesday 31 2023, for his first round match. The timing is yet to be confirmed and will be determined when the previous matches on the court have taken place.

Cameron Norrie celebrates during first round match against Benoit Paire

How to watch Cameron Norrie’s second round match

The second Grand Slam of the year will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK. Eurosport 1 and 2 will have wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress. It will also be possible to live stream the action through Eurosport’s discovery+ and the plan is available for £6.99/year or £59.99/year. Discovery+ can be added to Amazon Prime accounts by signing up as an add-on.

Who is Cameron Norrie playing?

Norrie, who is seeded 14th at the French Open, will play France’s Lucas Pouille in the second round of the tournament.

The British star was booed after he celebrated his first round win over Pouille’s compatriot and is therefore unlikely to be relishing the thought of taking on another home-grown talent. Pouille, 29, came through the qualifiers beating Tomas Machac, Tseng Chin-hsin and Jurif Rodionov on his way to making the first round where he once again faced Rodionov.

The 29-year-old was able to convincingly beat the 24-year-old for a second match in a row winning 6-2 6-4 6-3.

Who would be Norrie’s third round opponent?

If Norrie were to be successful over Pouille, he would then face either Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti or the Russian tennis player Alexander Shevchenko. The 22-year-old Russian beat Oscar Otte in fourth sets during his first round match yesterday, meawhile Musetti, who is seeded number 17th, beat Sweden’s Mikael Ymer 7-5 6-2 6-4.

Who else is playing French Open 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz is the number one seed in the Men’s French Open tournament. Following a dominant start to the season, Alcaraz has been heavily tipped to be only the fifth man since 2005 to claim the French Open title. After missing the Australian Open in January, the 20-year-old US Open champions went on to win four of his next six tournaments, including his home competition in Madrid.