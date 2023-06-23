Carlos Alcaraz is in the final 16 of Queen’s Club Championships after Andy Murray is knocked out in first round

Carlos Alcaraz is the number one seed at this year’s Queen’s Club Championship with Cameron Norrie the last remaining Briton.

Andy Murray suffered a first round defeat despite ATP Tour wins in Surbiton and Nottingham. The 36-year-old is a four-time cinch Championship winner but was unable to overcome the Australian world number 18 Alex de Minaur in his first round fixture.

Norrie, 27, is ready for his quarter-finals fixture after overcoming a first-set loss to beat Australia’s Jordan Thompson 4-6 6-3 6-3. Speaking after the match, the Wimbledon 2022 semi-finalist said: “It was a perfect match. It was just a classic grass-court tennis and I was able to come out with a lot more energy in that third set and I think that was the difference.”

Norrie, who is ranked 13th, is now set for his sixth quarter-final of the year: “It’s really good to be that consistent but you always want more as a tennis player. I want to keep pushing for more and playing my best tennis at the bigger tournaments and especially at a huge tournament like Queen’s. It’s one of my favourite tournaments of the year.”

As Norrie bids to reach the grand finale on Sunday, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action...

When is the Queen’s Club Championship final?

The final will be held on Sunday 25 June 2023, and the timings are yet to be confirmed. The Queen’s Club is located in West Kensington, London and tickets for the event can be found on the LTA Website.

Cameron Norrie at the Queen’s Club Championships

How to follow Queen’s Club Championship

The Championship is being broadcast on BBC Two with fans also able to watch the action through BBC iPlayer if they are hoping to stream. The Action will get underway from 1pm BST with further coverage available on the Red Button from 12pmand 5.55pm during the first few days of the tournament.

Fans who have Amazon Prime Video can also tune into the action. Those wishing to subscribe to Amazon Prime can sign up for a free 30-day trial before the £6.89 monthly subscription kicks in.

When are remaining fixtures in Queen’s Club Championship?

There are still four Round of 16 fixtures to be played with the first match kicking off at 12pm BST. Here are the remaining matches:

Friday 23 June: Quarter-finals

Mannarino vs de Minaur 12pm

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune, 1.20pm

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie 2.40pm

Alcaraz vs Dimitrov 4pm

Saturday 24 June: Semi-finals

Alcaraz/Dimitrov vs Korda/Norrie

de Minaur/Mannarino vs Musetti/Rune

Sunday 25 June: FINAL

Past winners of Queen’s Club Championships

Here are all the previous winners of the cinch Championships for the past 20 years: