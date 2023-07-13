Novak Djokovic is seeking his record-extending Grand Slam title while Carlos Alcaraz hopes to continue lead at top of the rankings

128 players featured in the Wimbledon Championships last Monday but now only four remain. Chris Eubanks had been the star of the show at SW19, knocking out the likes of Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas before finally succumbing to the world number three Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev will now prepare to face the current men’s world number one while seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic looks to secure his 24th Grand Slam and will play Jannik Sinner in the hope of reaching his ninth final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the final four players prepare for what they will hope to be their penultimate match in the championship, here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon men’s semi-finals...

When are the Wimbledon men’s semi-finals?

Both matches will take place tomorrow, Friday 14 July, with the timings to be confirmed. They will be held on Centre Court with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Daniil Medvedev before Jannik Sinner plays Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates reaching his first Wimbledon semi-final

How to watch Wimbledon men’s semi-finals

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Who are the Wimbledon semi-finalists?

Carlos Alcaraz

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is seeking his second Grand Slam and his first on grass. The 20-year-old already has 11 career titles to his name and in 2022 he became the youngest ever to reach the top spot in the ATP rankings. 2023 has seen the Spaniard win his 100th match as well as the Indian Wells Masters, Madrid Open and the Queen’s Club Championship.

Daniil Medvedev

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medvedev is a former world number one but currently sits third in the ATP rankings. He won the 2021 US Open, defeating Djokovic, and has twice reached the Australian Open finals. The Russian has 20 career titles to his name but had been unable to participate in the British Grand Slam tournament last year due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players. In 2023, Medvedev, 27, recorded three consecutive titles, his 300th career win and 20th career title as well as reaching the final four of Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner, 21, will be playing in his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon. He has seven career titles to his name, sits eighth in the ATP rankings and has previously reached the quarter-finals of all other Slams. Earlier this year, Sinner won the 2023 Open Sud de France and defeated Alcaraz to reach his second Miami and career Masters final in three years.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic last lost a Wimbledon match in 2016 when Sam Querrey beat him in the third round. He last lost on Centre Court back in 2013 when Andy Murray defeated the Serbian to lift the Wimbledon trophy for the first time. The world number two has 94 career titles to his name which places him third on the list in the Open Era for most-titles won. He will be seeking his 24th Grand Slam and eighth Wimbledon title this year.

What are the latest odds?

Here are the latest odds on who will win the Wimbledon championship according to Betfair:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic semi-final odds

Jannik Sinner - 4/1

Novak Djokovic - 1/6

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev semi-final odds

Carlos Alcaraz - 4/11

Daniil Medvedev - 2/1