The Wimbledon finals are nearly upon us and the final four in the WTA tournament will battle it out later today for a place in Saturday’s grand finale. Elina Svitolina has been the breakout star of this year’s tournament and her quarter-final win saw her take down the world number one Iga Swiatek who had been desperate to win her first major tournament on grass.

Svitolina, who is married to the French tennis star Gael Monfils, gave birth in October and returned to the WTA only three months ago, hoping to “bring a little happiness” to the people in her home country of Ukraine. Speaking after her win against the Polish French Open winner, Svitolina said: “I know that lots of people back in Ukraine are watching. It definitely means a lot.”

As the four semi-finalists prepare to earn a place in Saturday’s match, here is all you need to know ahead of the Wimbledon semi-finals...

When are the Wimbledon semi-finals?

They will be held later today, Thursday 13 July 2023 and are both set to be played on Centre Court. Here are the fixtures and their scheduled start-times:

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova - 1.30pm

Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka - 2.45pm

How to watch the Wimbledon semi-finals

The BBC will have all of the coverage from Wimbledon with the programme starting at 9.30am each day of play on BBC One. Head to our article on How to Watch Wimbledon to find out more about live stream details and highlights shows.

Ons Jabeur celebrates reaching her second Wimbledon semi-final

Who are the semi-finalists?

Elina Svitolina

28-year-old Elina Svitolina has been this year’s shining star at Wimbledon. In September 2017 she reached a career high of world number three but is currently the world number 76 following her return to the sport. She is a four-time French Open quarter-finalist; two-time Australian Open quarter-finalist; one-time US Open semi-finalist and now a two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist.

The Ukrainian mother-of-one also has 17 career titles to her name.

Marketa Vondrousova

Czech tennis star beat fourth seed Jessica Pegula to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final. Currently ranked world number 42, having reached a previous high of 14 in July 2019, Vondrousova is a French Open finalist (2019) and has also reached the fourth round of both the Australian and US Opens.

Ons Jabeur

28-year-old Ons Jabeur is the world number six. In June 2023, she reached a career high of two in the WTA rankings and she will now be seeking her second Wimbledon final after losing to Elena Ryabkina in last year’s Centre Court match. The Tunisian became the first African, Muslim and Arab player to reach a major finals and backed up her run in SW19 by reaching the US Open finals two months later. She has four career titles to her name and earlier this year won the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open,

Aryna Sabalenka

World number two Aryna Sabalenka is now the top seed at the Wimbledon Championships. She has 13 career titles to her name and won the Australian Open earlier this year, her first majors title. The 25-year-old has also reached the semi-finals of all other Slams and this is now her second SW19 final four match. Sabalenka also reached the 2023 Indian Wells final where she lost to her Australian Open competitor Elena Ryabkina.

What are the current odds?

Here are the current odds on who will win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon according to Betfair:

Betfair: 2023 Wimbledon Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova semi-final odds

Elina Svitolina - 11/10

Marketa Vondrousova - 8/1

Betfair: 2023 Wimbledon Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka semi-final odds

Ons Jabeur - 5/4

Aryna Sabalenka - 8/13