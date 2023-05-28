Following a week of exciting qualifiers, the French Open tournament is now fully underway with the first round taking place in the French capital.

Andy Murray had hoped to compete at Roland Garros but announced he would be missing much of the clay court season in order to prepare for the grass court tournaments, which include his home Grand Slam of Wimbledon.

Cameron Norrie is Britain’s top-ranked player in Paris and will be hopeful of improving his consistency on the court. The 27-year-old played in Lyon last week and reached the semi-finals of the tournament in which he was reigning champion, before being beaten in two sets by the Argentinian Franciscio Cerundolo.

The South-African born Briton will look to outdo last year’s effort of round three as he takes on a home-grown talent in the first round this week.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Cameron Norrie’s first round match at the French Open 2023...

When is Cameron Norrie playing?

Cameron Norrie is set take to the courts tomorrow, Monday 29 May 2023, for his first round match. The timing is yet to be confirmed and will be determined when the previous matches on the court have taken place.

Cameron Norrie will face Benoit Paire in French Open first round

How to watch Cameron Norrie’s first round match

The second Grand Slam of the year will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK. Eurosport 1 and 2 will have wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress. It will also be possible to live stream the action through Eurosport’s discovery+ and the plan is available for £6.99/year or £59.99/year. Discovery+ can be added to Amazon Prime accounts by signing up as an add-on.

Who is Cameron Norrie playing?

Norrie, who is seeded 14th at the French Open, will play France’s Benoit Paire. Paire, 34, is currently ranked at 149 having previously seen a high of 18 in the ATP rankings back in January 2016.

The Frenchman suffered a severe drop in form during the Covid-19 years but has previously reached the fourth round of his home Grand Slam. He has also reached the final 16 of Wimbledon and US Open. The right-handed tennis star has three career titles to his name and this will be the third time the pair have met on the court.

Norrie has won both of their previous meetings, the first of which took place in 2019 at the Auckland Open and the second of which was at the 2022 US Open.

Who would Norrie play in the second round?

If Norrie were to be successful over Paire, he would face either the French qualifier Lucas Pouille or the Austrian Juri Rodionov, ranked at 134 in the ATP rankings.

Who else is playing French Open 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz is the number one seed in the Men’s French Open tournament. Following a dominant start to the season, Alcaraz has been heavily tipped to be only the fifth man since 2005 to claim the French Open title. After missing the Australian Open in January, the 20-year-old US Open champions went on to win four of his next six tournaments, including his home competition in Madrid.