Andy Murray will soon begin his 2023 Wimbledon campaign and will do so by taking on fellow British tennis star Ryan Peniston in the opening round.

The 36-year-old Scotsman pulled out of much of this year’s clay season in order to prepare for the grass tournaments and in the build up to Wimbledon, picked up both the Surbitan and Nottingham Open trophies. His first round exit from the Queen’s Club Championship did, however, mean that he failed to qualify within the top-32 for the third Grand Slam of the Year thus giving him a harder run in the tournament.

The former world number one has expressed his concern ahead of the tournament in relation to the scheduling of his matches. Murray’s time on court is usually late in the day in order to maximise primetime viewing but the father of four has said: “Usually I get given the late shift so hopefully this year they will put me on a little bit earlier.

“All the late matches end up being played under the roof. I would like to play slightly earlier in the day if at all possible so I get to see the kids in the evening.”

Ahead of Andy Murray’s first fixture in SW19, here is all you need to know about his past record at Wimbledon...

Has Andy Murray ever won Wimbledon 2023?

Murray is a two-time winner of Wimbledon. He first won it in 2013 and then again in 2016 and is the only player to have beaten Novak Djokovic in a Wimbledon final.

Andy Murray poses with his Wimbledon trophy in 2013

During 2013-2016, he reached six major finals and had the best season of his career in 2016, reaching both the Australian Open and French Open finals as well.

In 2013, Murray overcame the Serbian tennis star in straight sets in a match which lasted over three hours to become the first British winner of the men’s singles title since Fred Perry in 1936. He was also the first Scot of either sex to win a Wimbledon singles title since Harold Mahony in 1896.

His second Wimbledon trophy came after a straight sets win over the Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic. This Wimbledon crown was his third title of the season and 38th career Tour title. He now has 46 career titles to his name placing him 15th in the Open Era records list.

When is Andy Murray’s first round match?

Murray will take to the court tomorrow, Tuesday 4 July, where he will play Ryan Peniston at 11am. This time is subject to change depending on the previous fixtures but Murray’s match will be available to watch on BBC.

27-year-old Peniston admitted he almost crashed his car when he found out his first round Wimbledon draw. The British tennis star is currently ranked 267 in the ATP rankings, having previously reached a high of 123 in July 2022, and was given a wildcard to enter his home Slam. He reached the second round of the tournament last year but has failed to reach the main competition of the other three majors.