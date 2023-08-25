Willoughby who is a big fan of the murder mystery drama described the experience as a ‘dream come true’

Midsomer Murders will be returning to ITV this weekend with a very special cameo from one of daytime TV’s most popular presenters - Holly Willoughby.

The ‘queen of daytime’ will finally feature in the beloved murder mystery series after she was first revealed to be cast in the ITV drama in 2021. It’s been a long time coming, with the self-declared fan revealing on This Morning: “I’ve seen every episode”.

Willoughby shared a sneak peak behind the scenes on This Morning, including a look at her character, reading through her script and receiving praise from fellow actor Neil Dudgeon, who plays DCI John Barnaby.

Holly Willoughby was back on This Morning to talk about her cameo in Midsomer Murders (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Willoughby will star in the latest episode, The Witches of Angel’s Rise, which takes place at a psychic fair in the fictional village of Midsomer. She promoted her upcoming appearance on This Morning sharing behind-the-scenes footage and revealing to viewers that her cameo role was a “dream come true”.

Describing the set as “so Midsomer”, she shared her nerves and the “huge role” she is set to play. Willoughby will feature in two scenes this weekend, with her revealing that the first scene was “so far so good!” She joins a long list of celebrities who have played characters in the murder mystery series, including Orlando Bloom and Olivia Colman.

The This Morning presenter described the experience as “amazing” and even got some praise from her fellow actors, with Nick Hendrix who plays DS Jamie Winter revealing “she was great!” Willoughby ended by telling fans: “I think I nailed that,” adding: “I hope I haven’t peaked too soon.”

What has Holly Willoughby said about Midsomer Murders?

Willoughby’s cameo has been a long time coming, it was first announced she had landed the role in 2021. Taking to Instagram ahead of her appearance she thanked the Midsomer Murders team and shared video clips for the This Morning behind the scenes sneak peak.

Willoughby captioned her video: “Thank you to the whole team at Midsomer Murders for making me so welcome and really looking after me… I loved every second.

“Tomorrow there is a behind the scenes look at what we got up to on This Morning and then Sunday 8pm the episode, The Witches of Angels Rise broadcasts on ITV.”

When can I watch Midsomer Murders?

You can watch Holly Willoughby in Midsomer Murders on ITV One this Sunday at 8pm.

Holly Willoughby will make a cameo appearance in ITV’s Midsomer Murders (Photo: ITV)

Will Holly Willoughby be returning to This Morning?

Willoughby has been noticeably missing from This Morning this summer, the presenter took six weeks off for the holidays and is expected to officially return to her role as This Morning presenter on 4 September, however it’s not confirmed who will be joining her.

During her summer break presenters including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson have been filling in. It’s expected they will continue to host This Morning alongside Willoughby, with the Daily Mail reporting in July that when Willoughby returns she will be the main host of the show, with a rotated co-host instead of the previous set-up which saw her and Schofield work as a pair.