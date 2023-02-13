Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for a second time in four years with a dramatic finale in the 2023 Super Bowl against Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl for a third time in four years, much to the delight of their billionaire owner Clark Hunt.

After the game, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt gave an emotional speech, where he praised his team and the coach for their amazing performance throughout the season. Hunt said: “What a beautiful trophy. We couldn’t have done it without one of the best coaches in the history of the National Football League, Andy Reid. And what an amazing performance by Patrick Mahomes and his teammates.”

Hunt is one of the richest owners in the NFL and his family are one the wealthiest in America. But how much is Clark Hunt worth and how did he make his money? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Clark Hunt?

Clark Hunt is a part owner, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs and a founding investor-owner in Major League Soccer. He is the chairman of Hunt Sports Group, which oversees the operations of the Chiefs, FC Dallas and formerly the Columbus Crew of MLS.

Clark Hunt pictured with his wife Tavia and daughter Gracie Hunt. (Getty Images)

Hunt married former Miss Kansas USA model Tavia Shackles in 1993. The couple have three children and daughter Gracie has also pursued a career in modelling.

Gracie Hunt has an Instagram following of 308,000 and she regularly attends Kansas City Chiefs games. Hunt was named Miss Kansas USA in 2021 - following in the footsteps of her mother who had won the pageant 28 years earlier.

How did the Hunt family make their money?

Clark Hunt comes from a longline of family wealth which dates back nearly a century. It started with his grandfather Haroldson Lafayette Hunt Jr (H.L. Hunt) who obtained most of his wealth through his Hunt Oil Company which he founded in 1936. One of his most successful ventures was the discovery of ast oil deposits in Libya during the 1960s. With the immense wealth from sales of oil and natural gas, Hunt invested in publishing, cosmetics, pecan farming and health and food producers.

H.L. Hunt was known for his political views and he funded his own foundation, called Facts Forum, which produced radio and television programmes of Conservative political commentary. His 15 children later became the beneficiaries of his wealth after his death in 1974.

Forbes released the inaugural edition of their Forbes 400 list in 1982, which featured 11 of the Hunt family heirs. One of the most successful in that list proved to be Clark’s father Lamar Hunt. Lamar Hunt played a major role in sports business and he was amongst the founding members of the American Football League (AFL) and Major League Soccer (MLS), he was also a co-founder of World Championship tennis.

The oldest ongoing national soccer tournament in the United Stats, the U.S. Open Cup was named after Lamar Hunt in 1999 to celebrate his contribution to the sport.

Hunt was the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963 and he owned the team for several decades. Lamar Hunt owned the Chiefs during their first Super Bowl triumph in 1969. In 2005 Lamar Hunt passed the business down to his son and current owner Clark. Lamar Hunt died a year later in 2006 at the age of 74.

What is Clark Hunt’s net worth?