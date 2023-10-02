The comments come after Swift’s rumoured new flame undertook an advert for Pfizer encouraging people to get flu vaccinations.

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce is being used to push a ‘Big Pharma’ conspiracy to take up vaccinations, according to one Christian conservative commentator.

Morgan Ariel suggested on Wednesday on The Stew Peters Show that the pair are among a cabal of celebrities she “think(s) [..] are pushing it, they should be tried. And they don't have any conviction because their god is Satan and they value money instead of human life."

“I think these people should be publicly prosecuted and hung [...] I think that we need justice in this country.”

Ariel’s accusations come after Kelce, 33, appeared in a promotional campaign for Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company, urging individuals to receive their flu shots in addition to their upcoming coronavirus booster shots. On his Instagram profile, Kelce emphasized this message, however, due to an overwhelming influx of anti-vaccine rhetoric, he eventually disabled comments on his posts.

Show host Peters believes that Kelce allegedly dating Swift would lead to more people going out and getting vaccinated, and “are responsible for [the] murder and selling their souls and knowingly killing children,” while also going on to say “this is a strong point in favour of the rumours that Taylor Swift is actually a lesbian or even asexual because, with a history like that and all these death jabs, it's pretty clear Kelce has no d***.”