Beyoncé said to be in advance talking with a US cinema chain to bring her ‘Renaissance’ world tour to the silver screen

The era of the cinematic concert film looks to be upon us once again; with Taylor Swfit’s ‘Era’s’ concert film now getting an international release and the seminal Talking Heads’ concert film, ‘Stop Making Sense’ earning a re-release on the big screen thanks to A24, another pop icon is now in talks to bring her multi-million dollar making tour to the silver screen.

Originally reported by Variety, Beyoncé is said to be in talks with US cinema chain AMC to bring her ‘Renaissance’ tour to theatres, with the cinema chain said to be in ‘advance talks’ to distribute the film.

CAA, the major talent agency, initiated preliminary discussions with leading studios and streaming platforms approximately two weeks ago. An additional source emphasized the importance of these players preparing to submit bids for a project that the iconic figure has been developing over several years.

The project would encompass elements from her highly successful 2023 live performances, segments of the long-anticipated visual album titled ‘Renaissance,’ and a documentary-style narrative detailing the creation of the album and the tour, with potential appearances by Blue Ivy Carter.

Insiders have indicated that the project aims for a wide release on December 1. By the conclusion of the Renaissance World Tour, it is anticipated to have generated nearly $560 million in ticket sales, according to reports. The project is eyeing a December 1 2023 wide release, added insiders