Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sparked romance rumours but are they a good match?

Taylor Swift has been fuelling romance rumours with Travis Kelce after attending another one of his football games. The Karma singer, 33, took A-List pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to watch the Kansas City Chiefs star play against the New York Jets over the weekend.

Australian comedian Em Rusciano has shared her theory on why the pair are the perfect match. Sharing a post on her Instagram she wrote: “Today I realised WHY Travis Kelce and Taylor are a perfect match! Let me use my DEEP understanding of the NFL to explain…”

In the video Em Rusciano said: “Travis Kelce is a tight end. His job is to receive the ball from the quarterback and score, now you would argue that the scoring part is the most important thing. But no, who gets all the glory? The quarterback.”

The comedian theorised that they make the perfect couple because Travis Kelce is happy playing second best to Taylor Swift who is obviously the “quarterback in the relationship”. One of the rumours that Taylor Swift’s past relationship with Joe Alwyn broke down was that he didn’t like being in her shadow.

Sounds like Tay-Swift and Travis are the perfect match on paper but what about the pair's finances, how do they compare?

What is Taylor Swift's net worth 2023?

According to Forbes Taylor Swift has an estimated net worth of $740 million dollars. Thanks to her music, the Era’s tour and her new concert movie, Taylor Swift is well on her way to becoming the next self-made billionaire.

What is Travis Kelce net worth?

Travis Kelce has reportedly a net worth of $30 million - $40 million. He earns $11.25 million from his Kansas City Chiefs base salary but can earn more in bonuses, performance and other factors of his contract.

OK, so there is quite a bit of difference in net worth. However, thanks to the Taylor Swift effect Travis Kelce’s earnings could drastically increase. The NFL star’s Instagram gained over 300 thousand followers overnight after Swift attended one of his games.