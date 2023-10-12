The first reviews for Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated ‘Era’s’ concert film are out, and Swifities will be happy so far with the early praise

The premiere has taken place and Marina Licht has already cast her verdict on the outfits worn on the red carpet (spoiler alert; Swifties might not like her take), but what are people saying as the first reviews for Taylor Swift’s concert film, ‘Era’s’ start to come in?

Critically, the film has been met with warm reviews, with Deadline stating that the film is “Just like the live concert (and possibly even more so), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a complete celebration of her impressive 17-year career that puts Swift’s joy on full display and highlights that, perhaps for the first time, she is taking the stage for no one but herself.”

“And, of course, her fans — who she called a “main character” in the concert film while introducing it to audiences at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. She wasn’t lying.”

Screen Daily made mention of the IMAX experience critics indulged in, with their reviewer saying “the film makes excellent use of large-format screens, especially when Wrench shows Swift as a rather small speck in a sea of fans, their cellphone lights illuminating the darkness. But The Eras Tour also finds ideal moments to highlight what’s so resonant about her most heartfelt songs. Her epic breakup ballad ‘All Too Well,’ which she plays on acoustic guitar, has a stunning directness in which SoFi’s massive scale slips away, the singer connecting with the viewer through candid close-ups.

“The entire film offers a front-row seat to the grandeur. The staging is so massive that even the best seats in a stadium – and the King Kong-sized video screens – could provide only so much detail” wrote USA Today in their review, going further to say “But on the big screen, the close-ups are glorious, whether zooming in on Swift’s cat-eye makeup outlining her crystal blue eyes, the moss covering her piano and the sweat sticking to her bangs during “Champagne Problems” and her meticulous table setting at the start of “Tolerate It.”

British newspaper The Times gave the film five stars, making mention of an earlier concern over the conduct of Swifties during screenings: “There was a debate over the summer about etiquette inside cinemas, with claims that audiences watching Barbie and Oppenheimer had forgotten how to behave. Let us hope that those cinephiles complaining about viewers checking their phones and talking throughout the movie do not stumble into screenings of Taylor Swift’s new concert film, lest they be outraged by what they find.”

