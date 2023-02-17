The likes of Taylor Swift, The 1975, Madonna and Blur will all be releasing special collectables on vinyl for Record Store Day 2023

Ahead of Record Store Day taking place later this year, the full list of exclusive releases has been announced, including offerings from the likes of Taylor Swift, The 1975 and Madonna.

Record Store Day is an annual event which is held to celebrate the culture of independently owned record stores, and it is designed to bring together fans, artists and thousands of record store owners from around the world.

But when is Record Store Day 2023 and what can fans expect from the event?

Here is everything you need to know - including the full list of releases for this year’s event.

What is Record Store Day?

Record Store Day is an annual music event which was founded in 2007. It is celebrated in a number of countries around the world including the UK, Ireland, Mexico, USA, Japan and Australia.

The official website for Record Store Day explains: “Record Store Day is the one day of the year when over 260 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture.

“Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion. Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.”

When is Record Store Day 2023?

The 16th anniversary of Record Store Day will take place on Saturday 22 April.

This year’s event includes 400 limited edition releases from RSD ambassadors The 1975, Sam Smith and The Rolling Stones. Other titans in the music industry getting involved in the day include Taylor Swift, Madonna and Blur.

Each artist will be releasing their album across a range of brand-new formats including vinyl, CD, cassette and picture disk.

If you are interested in purchasing any of the special vinyl releases you can do so through The Record Store Day website .

