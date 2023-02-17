Ahead of Record Store Day taking place later this year, the full list of exclusive releases has been announced, including offerings from the likes of Taylor Swift, The 1975 and Madonna.
Record Store Day is an annual event which is held to celebrate the culture of independently owned record stores, and it is designed to bring together fans, artists and thousands of record store owners from around the world.
The event gives fans the chance to get their hands on special one-off collectable releases on vinyl cassette and more from hundreds of big name artists.
But when is Record Store Day 2023 and what can fans expect from the event?
Here is everything you need to know - including the full list of releases for this year’s event.
What is Record Store Day?
Record Store Day is an annual music event which was founded in 2007. It is celebrated in a number of countries around the world including the UK, Ireland, Mexico, USA, Japan and Australia.
The official website for Record Store Day explains: “Record Store Day is the one day of the year when over 260 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture.
“Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion. Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.”
When is Record Store Day 2023?
The 16th anniversary of Record Store Day will take place on Saturday 22 April.
This year’s event includes 400 limited edition releases from RSD ambassadors The 1975, Sam Smith and The Rolling Stones. Other titans in the music industry getting involved in the day include Taylor Swift, Madonna and Blur.
Each artist will be releasing their album across a range of brand-new formats including vinyl, CD, cassette and picture disk.
If you are interested in purchasing any of the special vinyl releases you can do so through The Record Store Day website.
Full list of releases
- 1975, The – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra : 2LP
- 1975, The – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra : CD
- 1975, The – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra : 1Cassette
- A Flock Of Seagulls – B-Sides & Rarities : LP
- A Place To Bury Strangers – See Through You: Rerealized : 2LP
- Acid Mothers Temple – Paralyzed Brain : 12″
- Adicts, The – Fifth Overture : LP
- Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future, Avengers composer) – Summer Rental (soundtrack LP) : LP
- Alex Chilton – Live at Anvers : LP
- Ali Farka Toure – Green : LP
- Alison Goldfrapp – Remix EP : LP
- Alison Moyet – The Other Live Collection : LP
- Alpha & Omega – Ancient A&O : LP
- Alpha & Omega – Another Moses : LP
- Altered Images – Clara Libre : 12″
- Althea and Donna – Uptown Top Ranking : LP
- Amorphous Androgynous – Tales Of Ephidrina : 1LP+12″
- Amorphous Androgynous – Tales Of Ephidrina : CD
- Archie Shepp – À Massy : 2LP
- Arooja Aftab – Live In London : 12″
- Artful & Ridney ft. Terri Walker – Missing You : 12″
- Athletes Of God, MSW, Lady Blackbird – Fontella/I Don’t Want To Be Normal : 7″
- AURORA – The Woman I Am : 7″
- Baby Queen – Colours Of You : 7″
- Baker Gurvitz Army, The – The Baker Gurvitz Army : LP
- Bardo Pond – Peel Sessions : LP
- Bark Psychosis – SCUM : 12″
- Bastille – Bastille: MTV Unplugged : LP
- Beach House – Become : 12″
- Belinda Carlisle – Remixes : 2LP
- Ben Webster – In Hot House : LP
- Bert Jansch – Toy Balloon : LP
- Bert Jansch – When The Circus Comes To Town : LP
- Bevis Frond, The – Hit Squad : 2LP
- Big Moon, The – Love in The 4th Dimension : 12″ + 7″ bonus tracks
- Bill Evans – Treasures – Solo, Trio & Orchestral Records from Denmark (1965-69) : 3LP
- Bill Grace – Chances Go Round / Lonely : 7″
- Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Live at the De Montfort Hall, Leicester 1979 : 2LP
- Billy Foster & Audio – Billy Foster & Audio : LP
- Billy Joel – Live at the Great American Music Hall : 2LP
- Björk – Ovule (Sega Bodega Remix) / Atopos (sideproject Remix) : 12″
- Black Keys, The – Live At Beachland Tavern : LP Orange
- Black Rebel Motorcyle Club – Live at Levitaiton : 12″ + Flexi 7″
- Black Sabbath – Never Say Die! : LP
- Blitz Vega (Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke) – Strong Forever : 12″
- Bluey – Dance Mode! : 1LP
- Blur – Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition : 2LP
- Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stir It Up : 7″
- Bob Marley & The Wailers – Mr. Chatter Box b/w Mr. Chatter Box Dub : 7″
- BODEGA – Xtra Equipment : LP
- Born Heller – Born Heller : LP
- Breakwater – No Limit (Mike Maurro Mix) / No Limit (12″ Single Version) : 12″
- Brian Eno – FOREVER VOICELESS : LP
- Broken Social Scene – You Forgot It In People (10th anniversary Deluxe) : LP
- Bros – When Will I Be Famous? / I Owe You Nothing remixes : 12″
- Butcher Brown & Bruce Hornsby – Secret House (12″ single) : 12″
- Caitlin Rose – “A) Johnny Velvet B) Carried Away (Demo)
- ” : 7″
- Canned Heat – Vintage : LP
- Carl Cox – Deep Space X (Juan Atkins Remixes) : 12″
- Carole King – The Legendary Demos : LP
- Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine – 30 Something : Picture Disc
- Celeste – Lately EP : LP
- Cesária Évora – Radio Mindelo (Early Recordings) : 2LP
- Charlie Parker – Afro Cuban Bop: The Long Lost Bird Live Recordings : 2LP
- Chet Baker – Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions in Holland : 2LP
- Chet Baker – Chet (Mono) : LP
- Chuck Boris Trio, The – Funky Nassau / Shaft : 7″
- Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers – Berro e Sombaro : 7″
- Come – Gently Down the Stream : DOUBLE LP
- Confidence Man – RE-TILT EP : 12″
- Corviria – Psyco Analysis : LP Black
- CRAC – All For You : LP
- Cranberries, The – Wake Up + Smell The Coffee : LP
- Cure, The – Show : 2LP
- Cynthia Sheeler – I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1 / I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1 : 7″
- Czar – Czar : LP
- Damian Lewis – Zaragoza : 7”
- Dan Penn – Unheard Demos : LP
- Darren Hayes – Let’s Try Being In Love – The 12 Inch Mixes : 12″
- Darren Hayman – Lido : LP
- David Bowie – LAUGHING WITH LIZA – THE VOCALION AND DERAM SINGLES 1964 – 1967 : 5 x 7″ box
- David Byrne – The Complete Score From “The Catherine Wheel” : 2LP
- David J – Urban Urbane : 2xLP
- Death – Fate: The Best of Death (Reissue) : LP
- Delines, The – Night Always Comes, The : LP
- Dennis Olivieri – Welcome to the Party : LP
- Dermot Kennedy – Sonder (Exclusive Pic Disc) : LP
- DIIV – Live at the Murmrr Theatre : LP
- Dirty Projectors & Björk – Mount Wittenberg Orca : 2LP
- Dismemberment Plan, The – Change : LP
- Dizzy Gillespie Quintet – Live in Las Vegas 1963 : 2LP
- Doctor Who – The Amazing World Of Doctor Who : 2LP
- dodie – Hot Mess EP : 12″
- Dolly Parton – The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968 : 2LP
- Dome City Rock Orchestra, The – Quiet Village Pt 1 / Quiet Village Pt 2 : 7″
- Donna Summer – A Hot Summer Night (40th Anniversary Edition) : 2LP
- Donnas, The – Message from The Donnas–The Early Singles (Limited Metallic Gold Vinyl Edition) : 2LP
- Dorsey Burnette – Hard Working Man (1960-1964) : LP
- Duran Duran – Carnival Rio! : 1LP –
- Durutti Column, The – Treatise on the Steppenwolf + Human Avatars : 2LP
- Dusty Springfield – Cameo : 2LP
- Easy Life – Live From Abbey Road Studios : LP
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Peel Session 1997 : LP
- Ed Rush & Optical – Wormhole : 5LP Boxset
- Eddie Money – The Covers : LP
- Edgar Froese of TANGERINE DREAM – Ages : 2LP
- Ellie Goulding – Halcyon Nights : 2LP
- Elton John – Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player : 2LP
- Elvis Presley – Sings Aaron Schroeder : LP
- Elvis Presley – Elvis Is Black : 3LP
- Elvis Presley – Burning Love – The RCA Rehearsals : 2LP
- Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Brain Salad Surgery : LP
- Ennio Morricone – Gli Occhi Freddi della Paura OST : LP
- Ennio Morricone – Il Serpente OST : LP
- Ennio Morricone – Le Foto Proibite di una Signora Per Bene OST : LP
- Ennio Morricone – Senza Sapere Niente di Lei [Segreto #5] : LP
- Envy Of None – Envy Of None : LP
- Eric Carr of KISS – Rockology : 2LP
- Ernest Ranglin – Below the Bassline : LP
- Essential Logic – Beat Rhythm News (Waddle Ya Play?) : LP
- Ethics, The – Now Is The Time : LP
- Etta Marcus – Heart-Shaped Bruise : 12″
- Experimental Audio Research – Mesmerised : 12″
- Fake Blood – I Think I Like It : 7″
- Fall, The – Live 1977 : 12″
- Fantastic Aleems & Leroy Burgess, The – Get Down Friday Night (Special Re-Mix) / Get Down Friday Night (Vocal) : 12″
- Fat Freddy’s Drop – Live at Roundhouse : 3LP
- Flash & The Dynamics – The New York Sound : LP
- Fleetwod Mac – Albatross : 12″
- Flowers of Hell, The – Odes : 12″
- Foals – Life Is Yours (Life Is Dub) : LP
- Frank Black – Live 2006 : 12″
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – The Drugs / Parasite : 7″
- Frank Turner – Tape Deck Heart : 2LP
- Frankie and The Witch Fingers – ZAM : 2×12″ + 7″
- Fred Davis & The Blues Express – Fred Davis & The Blues Express : LP
- Frou Frou – Off Cuts : LP
- Future Sound of London, The – Life In Moments : LP
- Garbage – Witness To Your Love : 12″
- Gaturs, The – Swivel Your Hips Pt 1 / Swivel Your Hips Pt 2 : 7″
- Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around (Acoustic Album) : 12″
- Generation X – Generation X : LP
- Geraint Watkins – In a Bad Mood + In a Raw Mood : 2xLP
- Giant Sand – Center of the Universe : 2LP
- Goblin – Rarities (Film Versions and Alternates) : LP
- Gong – Angel’s Egg : LP
- Graham Bonnet – Line-Up : 12″
- Grateful Dead – Boston Garden, Boston, MA 5/7/77 : 5LP
- Greentea Peng – RISING : 12″
- Groove Armada – Black Light : 2 LP
- Groundhogs, The – Crosscut Saw : LP
- GTR – GTR : 12″
- Haircut 100 – Haircut 100% Live! : LP
- Hal Blaine – Psychedelic Percussion : LP
- Half Japanese – The Band That Would Be King : LP
- Happy Mondays – Balearic Beats : LP
- Harvey Scales & Seven Seas, The – Trying To Survive (7″ Mix) / Bump Your Thang (7″ Mix) : 7″
- Hawkwind – The Iron Dream – Live 1977 : 12″
- Heidi Berry – FireFly : LP
- Heidi Berry – Below The Waves : LP
- Herbert – Musca Remixes 12″ : 12″
- Heroin – Discography : 2LP
- Higsons, The – Run Me Down – The Complete Two-Tone Recordings : LP
- Hoax, The – So What/Cargo Recordings : LP
- Honey Bane – Violence Grows : 12″
- Howard Jones – Complete BBCSessions 1983-1987 : 2LP
- Hugh Cornwell – Moments of Madness DUB : 12″
- Hyla Parker – Joe / Quiet Tunes : 7″
- Ian McCulloch – Slideling (20th Anniversary Edition) : LP
- Icarus Line, The – All Vows Boxed : 5LP box
- Iced Earth – Plagues Of Dystopia : 12″
- Jackie Stoudemire – Flying High / Guilty : 7″
- Jacob Collier – Never Gonna Be Alone : 7″
- Jah Thomas – Tribute To Reggae King Bob Marley : LP
- Jah Wobble – Redux : 2LP
- Jamiroquai – Live at Maida Vale : 12″
- Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires – The Sound Emporium EP : 12″
- Jazz Artist Guild – Newport Rebels : LP
- Jazz Butcher – Dr Chomondley Repents: A Sides, B-Sides and Seasides : 2LP. Track Listing: SIDE ONE1 Futures And Pasts2 Frightened3 Repetition4 Copped ItSIDE TWO1 Industrial Estate2 Sten Gun Rock3 Race Hatred4 You Don’t Turn Me On
- Jerry Harrison – The Red And The Black (Expanded Edition) : 2LP
- Jerry Lee Lewis – Live at the Palomino Club : 2LP
- Jessie Ware – Free Yourself : 7”
- Jesus Jones – Live in Chicago 1990 : 2LP
- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Up Your Alley : LP
- João Donato E Donatinho – Sintetizamor : LP
- JoBoxers – Like Gangbusters : 12″
- Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Streetcore : LP
- John Lunn & Eivør – The Last Kingdom – Destiny Is All : LP 12″
- John Lennon – Gimme Some Truth : 10″ Box Set
- John Massoni w/ Sonic Boom – Think Of Me When You Hear Waves : 12″
- John Powell – How To Train Your Dragon 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) : 2LP
- Jonathan Richman – Jonathan Goes Country : LP
- Jorja Smith & Joy Orbison – Rose Rouge : 12″
- José González – Local Valley Remixes : 12″
- Joyce, Naná Vasconcelos, Mauricio Maestro – Visions of Dawn : LP
- Juan McClean, The – “A Happy House (Mark E remix of Matthew Dear v Audion Remix), AA Happy House (Matthew Dear V Audion Remix) : 12”
- Juno Reactor – Transmissions (30th Anniversary Edition) : 2LP
- K-Solo – Tell the World My Name (Limited Lemon Vinyl Edition) : LP
- Kae Tempest – Nice Idea EP : 12″
- Karin Jones – Under The Influence Of Love : LP
- Kasabian – Rocket Fuel : 10″
- Keith Richards – Vintage Vinos : 2LP
- Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes : LP
- Lacuna Coil – Shallow Life : LP
- Lacuna Coil – Dark Adrenaline : LP
- Laibach – Nova Akropola : 2LP
- Landscape – From The Tearooms Of Mars…To The Hell Holes Of Uranus : LP
- Larry Bright – New Dimensions : LP
- Larry Coryell – Introducing The Eleventh House : LP
- Larry Lovestein & The Velvet Revival (Mac Miller) – You : 10″
- Latin Blues Band – I’ll Be A Happy Man / Take A Trip : 7″
- Leftfield – This Is What We Do (Ambient Mixes) : 2LP
- Liminanas & David Menke, The – Thatcher’s Not Dead (OST) : 2LP
- London Grammar – If You Wait : 2LP
- Louisa “Markswoman” Mark – Breakout : LP
- Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone : LP
- M / Robin Scott – Pop Muzik/Baby Close The Window : 12″ EP
- M.E.B – That You Not Dare To Forget : LP
- Madison Avenue – Polyester Embassy : 2LP
- Madness – I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side, Vol. 3 : LP
- Madonna – American Life Mix Show Mix : LP
- mal-one – punk rock pictures on my wall : 12”
- Mansun – Before The Grey Lantern : LP
- Marc Almond – Fantastic Star : 2LP
- Marcel King – Reach For Love – Singles 1983-1988 : LP
- March Violets, The – Made Glorious : 2xLP
- Maria McKee – Late December/ Live Acoustic : 2LP
- Marianne Faithfull – A Secret Life : LP
- Marianne Faithfull – A Secret Life : CD
- Mars Volta, The – Frances The Mute + The Widow (Live) – Record Store Day exclusive : LP 12″
- Marvin, Gaye/ Shorty, Long – This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)/Don’t Mess With My Weekend : 7″
- Max Roach & Archie Shepp – Force – Sweet Mao – Suid Afrika 76 : 2LP
- Max Romeo – Every Man Ought To Know : LP
- Maximum Joy – White & Green Place (extra-terrestrial mix) plus essential dance tracks : MLP
- Maxwell Udoh – Survival Of The Fittest : LP
- Medeski Martin & Wood – It’s a Jungle In Here (Limited 30th Anniversary Clearwater Blue Vinyl Edition) : LP
- Metronomy – Small World Special Edition (Record Store Day) : LP
- Midlake – Live at the Roundhouse : 12″
- Midnight, The – Red, White and Bruised: The Midnight Live : LP
- Mike Flowers Pops, The – Wonderwall : LP
- Mike Oldfield – TUBULAR BELLS – OPUS ONE : LP
- Mikey Dread/ Edi Fitzroy – Original General / Queen Of Harlesden : 10″
- Miles Davis – Rare Miles From The Complete On The Corner Sessions : LP
- Missing Persons – Live in New York 81′ : 2LP
- Motley Crue – Helter Skelter : 12″
- Motörhead – Lost Tapes Vol:4 : 2 LP
- Mozzy – Bladadah : 2LP
- Mr Benn – The Music : LP
- Mr.Big – Mr.Big : 12″
- Muddy Waters – Hollywood Blues Summit 1971 : LP
- Murphy’s Law – Murphy’s Law : LP
- NAS – Made You Look: God’s Son Live 2002 : LP
- NENA – 99 Luftballons : 12″
- Nico – Live at the Library Theatre ’80 : LP
- Nightingales, The – Out of True : 2LP
- Noctorum (Marty Willson-Piper) – Offer The Light : LP
- NOISY – FAST FWD: TO VINYL (EP) : LP
- Nuggets – 50th Anniversary Box : 5LP
- Ocean Colour Scene – B-Sides, Seasides and Freerides : 2LP
- OFF! – Free LSD B-Sides : 12″
- Oh Sees – Smote Reverser (Golden Fleece Edition) : 2LP
- Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version : 2LP
- Orb, The Featuring Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry – The Upsetter At The Starhouse Sessions : LP
- Orville Peck – Bronco : 2LP
- OST / David Shire – The Conversation OST : LP
- OST / James Bernard – The Devil Rides Out Picture Disc OST : 7″ Shape
- OST / Nino Rota/Carmine Coppola – The Godfather Suite : LP
- Ottile Patterson – 3000 Years With Ottilie : LP
- Paul Mcartney – Red Rose Speedway : Half Speed
- Paul Simpson – Astral Girl EP : 12″
- Peaness – Are You Sure? : LP
- Pearl Jam – Give Way : 2LP
- Pearl Jam – Give Way : CD
- Pearlfishers, The – Sky Meadows : 2LP
- Pearls Before Swine – One Nation Underground : 2LP
- Pearls Before Swine – Balaklava : 2LP
- Pere Ubu – Raygun Suitcase : LP
- Peter Tosh – Live & Dangerous: Boston 1976 : 2LP
- Phil Ochs – Best of the Rest: Rare and Unreleased Recordings : 2LP
- piri & tommy – froge.mp3 : LP
- Pixies – Demos : 10″
- Pixies – Doolittle – Live In Brussels, 2009 : 2LP
- Pogues, The – The Stiff Records B-Sides 1984- 1987 : 2LP
- Poison Girls – Hex : 12″
- Polica – Shulamith : 12″
- Police, The – Every Breath You Take : 2 X 7″ single
- Porcupine Tree – IA / DW / XT : 12″
- Porridge Radio – 7 Seconds / Jealousy (demo) : 7″
- Prince Rakeem – Ooh I Love You Rakeem/Sexcapades : 12″
- Prodigy, The – Invaders Must Die Remixes + : 12″
- Ramones – Pleasant Dreams – New York Sessions : LP
- Reggae Specials – Reggae Beatles Vol 2 : LP
- Republica – Speed Ballads : LP
- Residents, The – Our Finest Flowers : 12″
- Rich Kids – Ghosts of Princes in Towers : LP
- Richard Caiton – Thank You / Where Is The Love : 7″
- Ringo Starr of the BEATLES – Stop & Smell the Roses : 2LP
- Ringo Starr of the BEATLES – Stop & Smell the Roses : CD
- Roger Rodier – Upon Velveatur : LP
- Rolling Stones, The – Beggars Banquet : LP
- Romeo Void – Live from the Mabuhay Gardens November 14, 1980 : LP
- Sam Fender – Wild Grey Ocean/Little Bull Of Blithe : 7″
- Sam Smith (feat. Kim Petras) – Unholy : 7”
- Sarah Kinsley – The King / Cypress : 12″
- Schleimer K – Schleimer K : LP
- Scott Weiland – 12 Bar Blues : 2LP
- Scuba – Hardcore Heaven : 12″
- Sea Power – Everything Was Forever : LP
- Selecter, The – Live at the NEC 1980 : 2LP
- Self Esteem – Compliments Please : LP
- Seth Lakeman – The Somerset Sessions : LP
- Sheena Easton – The Essential 7″ Singles 1980-1987 : 2LP’s + 7″
- Shirley Scott – Queen Talk: Live at the Left Bank : 2LP
- Sigur Ros – Kveikur : 2LP
- Simple Minds – Neapolis : LP
- Siouxsie & the Banshees – A Kiss In The Dreamhouse : LP
- Sir Douglas Quintet – Texas Tornado: Live from the Ash Grove Santa Monica 1971 : LP
- Sisters of Mercy – The Reptile House EP : LP
- SIX BY SEVEN – System One : LP
- Slade – Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply : LP
- Slits, The – (Un)Cut – The Demos And Alternative Mixes : LP
- Smithstonian – Mississippi Mud / Just Sitting : 7″
- Smoke, The – It’s Smoke Time : LP
- Snapped Ankles – Blurtations : 12″ EP
- Soft Cell – Light Sleepers : 12″
- Son Volt – Day of the Doug : LP
- Sonny Stitt – The Bubba’s Sessions : 2LP
- Sonny Stitt – Boppin’ in Baltimore: Live at the Left Bank : 2LP
- Soul Asylum – MTV Unplugged : 2LP
- Soul Jazz Records Presents – New York Noise: Dance Music from The New York Underground 1978-82 : LP
- Soul Jazz Records Presents – Studio One Ska 20th Anniversary Edition : LP
- Soul Jazz Records Presents – Gipsy Rhumba: The Original Rhythm of Gipsy Rhumba in Spain 1965 – 1974 : LP
- Soul Jazz Records Presents – 200% Dynamite! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady, Funk & Dub in Jamaica : LP
- Soul Jazz Records Presents – Holy Church of the Ecstatic Soul: : A Higher Power: Gospel, Soul and Funk at the Crossroads 1971-83 : LP
- Soweto Kinch, London Symphony Orchestra, Lee Reynolds – White Juju : LP
- Sparks – Live at Record Plant 74′ : 12″
- Spectrum and Silver Apples – A Lake Of Teardrops : 12″
- Spencer Tune – Nightmare : 12″
- Stairsteps (aka The Five Stairsteps) – 2nd Resurrection : LP
- Steeler – Steeler : LP
- Stetasasonic – In Full Gear (35th Anniversary) : 2LP
- Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna Live 1981 : 2LP
- Stewart Copeland – Klark Kent : 12″ EP
- Suede – “Suede” demos : LP
- Suggs & Paul Weller – OOH DO U FINK U R : 7″
- Suicide – A Way Of Life – The Rarities EP : 10″
- Sun Ra – Haverford College, January 25 1980 : LP
- Sunburst Band / Dave & Maurissa, The – Secret Life Of Us (Special 45 Version) / Look At The Stars (2-Step Soul Mix) : 7″
- sunn O)))/Boris – Altar : 2xlp
- Supergrass – St. Petersburg : 10″
- Suzi Quatro – Back To The Drive : 2LP
- Suzi Quatro – Quatro : 2LP
- Swedish House Mafia – The Singles : LP
- Sweet – Block Buster! / The Ballroom Blitz : LP
- Swell Maps C21 – Polar Regions : LP
- Sword, The – Gods Of The Earth : LP
- Symposium – One Day At A Time : 12″
- T. Rex – Rockin’ & Rollin’ : LP
- Tangerine Dream – Live in Paris, Palais des Congrès : 3LP
- Taproot – Welcome : LP
- Taylor Swift – “folklore: the long pond studio sessions
- ” : 2LP
- Tears For Fears – Saturnine Martial & Lunatic : 2LP
- Ted Nugent – Nuge Vault VOL 1: Free-For-All : 12″
- Telescopes, The – Hungry Audio Tapes : LP
- Terry Callier – Hidden Conversations : LP
- Theo Lawrence – A Country Mile : 10″
- Thin Lizzy – Live and Dangerous – Hammersmith 15/11/1986 : 2LP
- Tom Grennan – Here : 7″
- Tony Troutman – What’s The Use? / Instrumental : 7″
- Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes Rarities : LP
- Travis – The Invisible Band (Live) : 2LP
- Tricky – Pre Millennium Tension : LP
- TSU Toronados – Please Heart Don’t Break (7″ Mix) / Ain’t Nothin’ Nowhere (7″ Mix) : 7″
- TV Mania – Bored Of Prozac and the Internet? : LP
- Twink & The Sitar Service – Twink & The Sitar Service : LP
- U2 – New Year’s Day – 40th anniversary edition : 12″ EP
- UFO – “Will The Last Man Standing
- [Turn Out The Light]: The Best of UFO” : 2LP
- Ultramagnetic MCs – Ultra Ultra / Silicon Bass : 12″
- Una Luz Y El Zigui – Buenos Días Juventud : LP
- Unloved – Killing Eve’r “Ode To The Lovers” : LP
- Van Halen – Live: Right Here, Right Now : 4LP
- Various (Mike D) – Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.4 : 7″ x 5 Box
- Various Artists – Ska La-Rama : LP
- Various Artists – Larry Levan’s Paradise Garage : 2LP
- Various Artists – Monsters, Vampires, Voodoos & Spooks : 2LP
- Various Artists – Behind The Dykes 3 (Beat Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands) : 2LP
- Various Artists – Bossa Nova at Carnegie Hall : LP
- Various Artists – Secretly Distribution x Music Declares Emergency Presents… : LP
- Various Artists – 50 Years of TV’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2 : 2LP
- Various Artists – For The Love Of Haiku : 2LP
- Various Artists – Philly Groove Records: When Times Are Bad We Turn To Love (Rarities and Unreleased) : 2LP
- Various Artists – OCEANS TWELVE (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) (Limited 2-LP Gold “Faberge Egg” Vinyl Edition) : 2LP
- Various Artists – You Flexi Thing Vol 11 : 7″
- Various Artists – Hillbillies In Hell: A Chrestomathy: Subterranean Sacraments From The Country Music Underworld (1952-1974) : LP
- Various Artists – Jazz Dispensary: Hotel Jolie Dame : LP
- Various Artists – Psyche France Vol 8 : LP
- Various Artists (Soundtrack) – Akilla’s Escape : 2LP
- Various/ Lee Hazlewood – Fools, Rebel Rousers & Girls on Death Row – The Lee Hazlewood Story 1955-1962 : LP
- Vartan, Sylvie – Salut les Copains! Beginnings of…YE-YE! : 2LP
- Velvet Hammer – Party Hardy (7″ Mix) / Happy (7″ Mix) : 7″
- Verlaines, The – Bird Dog : LP
- Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes [Picture Disc] : LP
- Virgin Prunes, The – The Debut EPs : 2×10″
- Week That Was, The – The Week That Was : 12″
- Wendell Harrison – Fly By Night : LP
- While She Sleeps – SO WHAT? : 2LP
- White Town – Women In Technology : LP
- Wilco – Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot : LP
- Willie Dixon – Catalyst : LP
- Willie Tee – Please Don’t Go / My Heart Remembers : 7″
- Willie Tee – Funky Funky Twist / First Taste Of Hurt – Alternative Version (Blue Version) : 7″
- World Party – Seaview Records Presents World Party Curated By RSD : LP
- X-Press 2 – Lazy / Kill 100 : 12″
- xPropaganda – The Heart Is Strange – The Remixes : 1LP
- Yard Act – 100% Endurance (Elton John Version) : 7″
- YES – “Live at Knoxville Civic
- Auditorium” : 3LP
- Yumi Zouma – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory : LP
- Yusef Lateef Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42° 30′ Longitude 83° : LP