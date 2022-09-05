The battle rapper’s last viral track was a response aimed at The Game, who had dissed Eminem

Canadian battle rapper, Pat Stay has died at the age of 36 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The well-known artist was the victim of a fatal stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Whilst police have yet to disclose it, his brother Peter, confirmed his death to CBC news.

No arrests have been made in relation to the attack and the motive surrounding it remains unclean.

Stay’s latest viral track was a response aimed at The Game, who had dissed Stay’s friend and mentor, Eminem.

Tributes for Stay have poured in from the rap community, with Eminem, Royce 5’9 and The Alchemist sharing statements on social media.

Here’s everything you need to know about what happened to Pat Stay.

Pat Stay (R) performing onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle in 2021 (Pic: Getty Images)

Who was Pat Stay?

Stay was a Canadian battle rapper from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The 36-year-old was famous for his rap battle skills, winning many titles throughout his short career.

In 2015, he won his fourth battle at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, defending his title “King of the Dot’s Blackout 5” against rapper Charron.

He would go on to star in Eminem’s reality TV show, “Road to Total Slaughter,” which saw eight battle rappers compete to headline an event in Eminem’s Total Slaughter Battle Rap League.

After appearing in the show, the pair remained firm friends.

In October 2021, Drake invited Stay to battle against Real Sikh during his “Till Death Do Us Part” rap battle in California.

What was his diss track to The Game?

In recent months, Stay had defended Eminem in his feud with rapper The Game, after he had released a diss track on his latest album Drillmati: Heart Vs. Mind, called “The Black Slim Shady.”

Taking to Instagram at the time to call The Game out, Stay said: “I gotta say, as a fan losangelesconfidential its been hard to watch you desperately begging for Eminem attention trying to battle him. Trust me, I respect the hunger, but once you start that whole ‘he only blew up because he’s white’ type sh*t it comes off more hater-ish than competitive.”

The Game did not respond to Stay, instead blocking him on social media, leading the Canadian rapper to release a diss track of his own just two days before his death.

The track is a play on Eminem’s track “Stan” and includes lyrics such as: “Dear Slim, I wrote you and you still haven’t responded.

“Pat Stay called me out, I got scared and blocked him.

“I never meant to hurt you, but tonight I’m cleaning out my closet.”

How did Pat Stay die?

According to CBC News, the rapper was found fatally stabbed in Halifax, Nova Scotia in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police have not yet announced that Stay was the victim, but his brother confirmed his death to CBC news.

Nova Scotia police discovered Stay after responding to a call about someone being armed with a dangerous weapon at 12:36am local time.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the rapper, who had been stabbed multiple times.

Stay was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information on the potential cause of the stabbing, or who is the main suspect.

An investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Who has paid tribute to Pat Stay?

Stay was well respected in the rap community, with tributes pouring in after his death.

Eminem led the tributes to the battle rapper on Twitter, calling him the “best battlers of all time”

Whilst The Alchemist, called him a “Battle Rap icon and a King”.

KXNG Crooked left a voice message along with the caption “Long Live Pat Stay”.

And Royce da 5’9 shared a tribute calling Stay a “GREAT man”.

Canadian rapper Drake gave a tribute to the rapper on his Instagram story.