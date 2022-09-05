A series of stabbings on Sunday (4 September) in 13 locations is one of the deadliest acts of mass violence Canada has seen.

Canadian police have launched a huge manhunt for two men suspected of carrying out a series of stabbings on Sunday (4 September).

At least 10 people were stabbed to death and around 15 others were injured in 13 locations in the remote indigenous community James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon, in Saskatchewan province, in central Canada.

Two suspects named as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

The rampage has shocked the nation and is one of the deadliest acts of mass violence Canada has seen.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said it was "heartbreaking".

What happened?

The first emergency call was made to police at 5.40 local time on Sunday morning in the provincial capital Regina - about 280km (173 miles) south of Weldon.

This was quickly followed by more calls for help and the police described it as a "rapidly unfolding event".

It is thought the attackers were going door to door to carry out the crimes.

As news of the stabbings broke, a dangerous person alert was sent to all mobile phones across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

A state of emergency was declared in the James Smith Cree Nation - a indigenous community of about 2,000 residents north-east of the village of Weldon, which is home to just 200 people.

Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) warned people across the search area.

They said: "Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence.”

At a news briefing on Sunday evening, police said there could be more injured people than the 15 they already knew about, who had taken themselves to hospital.

Mr Trudeau said in a statement: "I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today.

"Those responsible for today’s abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice."

Main Street in Weldon, Saskatchewan, where some of the stabbings happened. Creidt: Google

What is the current situation?

Numerous checkpoints have been set up and drivers have been urged not to pick up hitchhikers.

There is still no word on a motive for the crimes.

Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer for Saskatchewan RCMP said that some people may have been targeted, while others are believed to have been "attacked randomly".

Logan Stein, a local journalist, told the BBC that the region was extremely remote.

He said that the attackers appeared to have gone door-to-door attacking locals.

Weldon resident Diane Shier said her neighbour, a man who lived with his grandson, was killed, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

He was described by another resident, Robert Rush, as a gentle, widowed man in his 70s.

Mr Rush was quoted as saying: "He wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Who are the suspects?

The relationship between Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, is unclear.

The authorities have so far provided no further details.

The suspects were last seen by members of the public in Regina at about lunchtime on Sunday.

They may be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue, officer Blackmore said.

He added: "They are considered armed and dangerous... If you see the suspects or their vehicle, do not approach them, immediately leave the area and call 911."

Timeline of events