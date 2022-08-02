The iconic MTV motor makeover show is returning to screens with rapper Lady Leshurr presenting

Rapper Lady Leshurr will be presenting the new series of Pimp My Ride. (Credit: Getty Images)

MTV show Pimp My Ride is back.

The legendary car makeover show is coming back to UK screens, with a brand new host.

Lady Leshurr is in the driving seat for the new series, taking over from previous host Tim Westwood.

But who is she, and when is Pimp My Ride back?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Pimp My Ride?

Pimp My Ride orginated on MTV in the United States in 2004, with rapper Xzibit hosting the show.

The reality TV show saw petrolheads bring their cars into the Pimp My Ride workshop to hav some custom upgrade made to their vehicles.

You might think that a re-upholstered interior or a a new paint job would do the trick, but the Pimp My Ride team had much bigger (and more bizzare) plans than this.

Some crazy custom jobs included a chandelier in the car, another saw a chocolate fountain installed, while hot tubs were also installed in some cars.

The show crossed the atlantic in 2005, with DJ Tim Westwood taking the reins for British petrolheads.

Who is Lady Leshurr?

The UK series last hit screens in 2007, but MTV have announced that the show will be returning.

Lady Leshurr will be taking over hosting duties.

Lady Leshurr, also known as Melesha Katrina O’Garro, is a British rapper, sing, songwriter and producer.

She is well-known for her freestyle raps, and most notably earned recognition for her Queen’s Seech series of raps.

Lady Leshurr is also known to the public after appearing on several popular television shows.

In 2021, she competed in Dancing On Ice, where she placed in the runners-up position, while also featuring on a special Stand Up 2 Cancer version of Channel 4’s The Circle. She won the social media gameshow by catfishing the toher contestants by posing as rapper Big Narstie.

Lady Leshurr is also currently appearing on the ITV2 celebrity competition gameshow Don’t Hate The Playaz, as a team captain.

Surrey-based customs company Wrench Studios will be undertaking the upgrades on the new series of Pimp My Ride.

Hamid Iqbal, CEO of Wrench Studios, said: “We grew up watching Pimp My Ride. Doing jobs on our own cars on the driveway is what got us into custom work and modifying.

“It’s been 15 years since it was last on air and we’re going to make sure it lives up to expectations.”

When is the new series of Pimp My Ride on?

Pimp My Ride will premiere on Friday 19 August.

Where is Pimp My Ride available to watch?