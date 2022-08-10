Taylor Swift has released a statement ahead of her second copyright lawsuit for her song ‘Shake it Off’

Taylor Swift has denied allegations of copyright infringement for her 2014 chart-topper ‘Shake it Off’.

The claim has been raised by Sean Hall and Nate Butler from US girl group 3LW, who allege that Swift used lyrics from their song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’.

According to The Guardian, in a declaration filed by the American singer-songwriter on August 8, Taylor said: “the lyrics to Shake it Off were written entirely by me”.

The copyright lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, but was dropped and appealed a year later.

Recently a judge ruled that the case would go to trial and the final decision would be made by a jury.

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter whose career started in 2004.

Swift has sold over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Taylor Swift has been regarded as a pop icon for her career, as well as her philanthropic work and advocacy work.

Age: 32

32 Born: December 13 1989

December 13 1989 Partner: Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn Children: None

None Location: London

London Net Worth: $80 Million

In her declaration filed on Monday 8 August 2022 for the copyright lawsuit, Taylor Swift explained that the lyrics were inspired by her life experiences and representation in the media.

She added that she learned the need to ‘shake off’ and focus on her music.

Taylor Swift said: “Prior to writing ‘Shake it Off,’ I had heard the phrases ‘players gonna play’ and ‘haters gonna hate’ uttered countless times to express the idea that one should shrug off negativity.

“I also recall hearing similar player and hater phrases in many songs, films and other works prior to ‘Shake it Off.”

Connections

Haim

Haim

Taylor Swift is good friends with the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana.

The sisters form the American pop-rock band, Haim, which have recently been on tour in the UK.

During their sell-out London gig at the 02 the band were joined on stage by Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends since they both dated the Jonas brothers in 2008.

Selena Gomez rose to fame in her early childhood after starring on Barney and Friends.

The American actress and singer is currently staring on Disney’s Only Murders in the Buidling.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2015.

Lively helped co-write and direct Taylor Swift’s 2021 music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’.

Blake Lively is an American actress and is married to actor Ryan Reynolds.

Personal

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together since 2017.

The couple have kept their relationship private from the public and have recently been dodging rumours that they are engaged.

Alwyn is an English actor and has recently starred in television series Conversations with Friends.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles met in 2012 and dated until 2013.

The English singer-songwriter performed with One Direction and as a couple they released several songs about their relationship.

In March 2021 the pair were seen together at The Grammys sparking rumours of a potential music collaboration.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas with his wife Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated in 2008, when he was performing with his brother in his band The Jonas Brothers.

The pair dated for three months and it was rumoured he broke up with her in a 25 second phone call.