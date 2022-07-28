Kendrick Lamar has reacted to a viral video of a secruity guard crying at his show in Houson, saying: “At the end of the day that’s how you want everybody to perceive your music”

Friday, November 4 @ Utilita Arena (Image: Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar has reacted to a viral video of a security guard crying at his gig in Houston.

The 35-year-old rapper kicked off his The Big Steppers Tour in Oklahoma City on 19 July, and has already visited Austin, Houston, Dallas, Miami Gardens and Tampa.

A viral TikTok video shows a visibly emotional security guard rapping along to a verse from Kendrick’s 2017 single ‘LOVE’ as the star performed in Houston.

The security guard, who worked at Houston’s Toyota Center, was standing by the stage throughout the show.

A few days later, Kendrick performed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as Sunday’s (24 July) headlining act for the Rolling Loud festival.

After the performance, Jazzys World TV spoke to Kendrick backstage and asked him about the viral video.

Kendrick said: “Yeah I was really jest by the feeling of it, you know at the end of the day pass all the politics and pass all the numbers it’s what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel.

“Shoutout to him by the way cos I see him and I was like man I wonder what he is going through.

“At the end of the day that’s how you want everybody to perceive your music, make them feel good, make them feel like a moment their attached too”

Who is Kendrick Lamar?

His Career: At 16-year-old, Kendrick released a mixtape titled Youngest Head N**** in Charge, under the pseudonym K.Dot.

The mixtape got local recognition and led to Kendrick securing a recording contract with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

He began recording material with the label and subsequently released mixtapes Training Day (2005), No Sleep ‘Til NYC (2007), C4 (2009) and Overly Dedicated (2010).

In 2011, Kendrick started releasing studio albums beginning with Section.80.

A year later he rose to fame and his albums began hitting the global charts with Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2012, To Pimp a Butterfly in 2015, and Damn in 2017.

Kendrick Lamar wore a crown of thorns during his performance (Photo: PA)

In 2018, he produced and curated the soundtrack for Marvel movie Black Panther, which included various artists.

That same year, he made his acting debut, as he starred as a Dominican drug addict in the fifth season of Power.

After his hiatus, he released Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on May 13 this year.

He is currently on the Big Steppers Tour which sees him travel the US, UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

His Feuds: Kendrick was featured on the song ‘Control’ by Big Sean in August 2013 - and in his verse, he said he would ‘murder’ the career of several rappers, including Drake, Meek Millz, A$AP Rocky, Eminem, Mac Miller and Big Sean himself.

Years later, in October 2016, Big Sean released ‘No More Interviews’ with shots directed at Kendrick.

The verse also triggered diss tracks from Joe Budden, Papoose, Meek Mill, Diddy, Lupe Fiasco, and B.o.B.

Kendrick Lamar will be making his Glastonbury debut on Sunday 26 June (Pic: Getty Images for Coachella)

Kendrick’s feud with Drake was titled “complicated” by Complex - as they had featured in multiple songs together prior to ‘Control’, in which Kendrick decided to diss him.

Drake responded to Kendrick’s verse in an interview with Billboard, saying: "I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform."

In September 2013, Drake’s third album, Nothing was the Same, was released and it is said to have subliminal insults at Kendrick in ‘The Language’.

In June 2016, former NFL player Marcellus Wiley alleged that on his ESPN show, Drake or Kendrick had given an interview in which they claimed that they had problems with the other.

The interview was eventually not aired.

Kendrick Lamar attends the 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

His Childhood: Kendrick Lamar Duckworth was born in Compton, California on 17 June 1987.

Although not in a gang himself, he grew up around gang members and his father, Kenny, was a Gangster Disciple.

At the age of eight, Kendrick witnessed his idols Tupac Shakur and Dr. Dre filming the music video for ‘California Love’.

Later, Kendrick graduated with straight As from Centennial High School in Compton.

His Money: Kendrick has a net worth of $75 million (around £62 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth .

His Connections: The rapper has co-directed a number of music videos alongside Dave Free.

The pair later became business partners with the launch of PGLang in 2020.

PGLang is a record label, a production company, and music publishing services.

In May 2015, Kendrick featured in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood music video, and in the official remix of the song.

Kendrick produced the 2018 soundtrack for the Marvel superhero film Black Panther, where he worked alongside Future, James Blake, Jay Rock and The Weeknd.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar (L) and Whitney Alford attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

His Relationships: Kendrick met his now-fiance Whitney Alford at high school in Compton, California.

However, the pair’s first public appearance wasn’t until 2014 during the 56th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

In 2015, Whitney’s vocals featured in ‘King Kunta’ - a song from Kendrick’s To Pimp a Butterfly album.

He proposed later that same year - and they now have two children.