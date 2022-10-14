Former One Direction star will be touring the UK and EU next year

Louis Tomlinson has announced a huge world tour for 2023.

The former One Direction singer will be playing shows at some of the biggest arenas in the UK and Ireland next autumn. The announcement comes as he prepares to release his second solo album Faith in the Faithless on 11 November.

Tickets for the tour, which will also see Tomlinson play shows across Europe, will go on-sale next week. Announcing the dates on social media, he wrote: “I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could.”

Tomlinson released his first solo album Walls in 2020 and it reached number four in the UK charts. Between 2010 and 2016 he was part of One Directon, who went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all-time.

If you are wanting to get tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s Faith in the Faithless tour in 2023, here is all you need to know about pre-sale, general sale and how to buy.

How to get tickets for the UK dates?

Tickets for the 2023 Louis Tomlinson tour will go on-sale next week. A pre-sale will begin on Wednesday (19 October) at 9am BST/ 10am CEST.

General sale for the tour will begin next Friday (21 October) at 9am BST/ 10am CEST. Tickets will be available from retailers like Ticketmaster.

How can you access the pre-sale?

The pre-sale for the Faith in the Faithless tour will begin on Wednesday, two days before tickets go on general sale. It gives fans the chance to get early access to tickets and perhaps increase chances of getting their hands on them.

If you are wanting to access the pre-sale for the UK tour dates, you will need to pre-order Louis Tomlinson’s upcoming album Faith in the Faithless from his official website prior to Wednesday. The album can be purchased here.

For those wishing to access the pre-sale for the EU tour dates in 2023 you don’t have to pre-order the album. Instead you simply have to sign up to the pre-sale via Tomlinson’s official website.

Pre-Sale access will be sent out ahead of the start time on Wednesday.

Louis Tomlinson will take to the stage at Birmingham Resorts World Arena in November 2023.

What are the UK and Ireland tour dates?

Louis Tomlinson’s Faith in the Faithless tour will be playing the follow shows on the British Isles in 2023:

8 November - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

10 November - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

12 November - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

14 November - Brighton Centre, Brighton

15 November - International Arena, Cardiff

17 November - The O2, London

18 November - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Announcing the tour, Louis Tomlinson wrote: “I can’t tell you how much the tour this year has done for me so I wanted to get on the road again as soon as I could. I had this tour in mind with every song we wrote on the new album.

“Looking forward to playing the new stuff live. Thank you as always for your unbelievable support. I know none of this would be possible without you all!”

Full list of dates for the UK and Europe legs of the Faith in the Faithless world tour can be viewed on Tomlinson’s official website.

When is Louis Tomlinson’s new album released and can you pre-order?

The former One Direction star will release his second album Faith in the Faithless on 11 November. The album’s lead single Bigger Than Me was released in September.