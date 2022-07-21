Tickets for Bruce Springsteens 2023 UK tour in London, Birmingham and Edinburgh went on sale today

Fans have been left feeling frustrated after tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 UK tour reached “obscene” prices.

The Boss is playing shows in London, Birmingham and Edinburgh next summer, as well as a show in Dublin.

He will be headlining two dates at BST Hyde Park and also playing BT Murrayfield and Villa Park.

Tickets went on sale this morning (21 July).

Here is what happened

Has Bruce Springsteen’s UK tour sold out?

Ticket’s for The Boss’s 2023 tour went on sale at 9am today.

Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for all the dates in the UK.

However if you click through to the pages for London, Edinburgh and Birmingham, all general sale standing and seated tickets are sold out.

The only tickets available as of 10am at Villa Park are Platinum Tickets, which cost £610 each.

American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017

How have fans reacted?

Springsteen fans who attempted to get their hands on tickets for the 2023 UK tour but failed have been venting their frustrations online.

One person tweeted: “@springsteen queued this morning to be on line on @Ticketmaster at 09:00 on the nail. No seated tickets left by my turn in the queue.”

Another added: “What a farce it is trying to use @Ticketmaster to get tickets for @springsteen at @BTMurrayfield. Only standing tickets left for £645! I’d want to be onstage with him for that!”

One person wrote: “Joined the queue at 08:50 for @springsteen tickets....got through at 09:05....all sold out! Tried all venues! Saw him in 2012 was hoping to go again!”

Ticket prices leave “sour taste”

A person who managed to get tickets said the prices left a “sour taste in the mouth”.

He wrote: “I managed to get seated tickets for @springsteen at Murrayfield, but seeing the cost of ‘Front Standing’ tickets, and ‘Official Platinum Tickets’, has left a properly sour taste in the mouth. This is not how a gig should be.”

One person said: “Gutted! 4 seat tickets at Villa Park £2500 approx, no standing tickets offered, not a single ticket available across all 4 UK venues.

“Please stop relying on greedy, lazy online sellers & please support ticket outlets/box offices so everyone has an equal chance to buy. Thanks.”

One wrote: “The price of Springsteen tickets! £442 for *standing* tickets!”

Another said: “How the hell can any working person afford these prices, obscene.”

A fan wrote: “Saw him 40 years ago at Stafford Bingley Hall and loved him everysince but these prices are ridiculous..and in my case unaffordable.”

Another added: “how are these standing ticket prices so absurd for Bruce Springsteen? Do I get to go on stage too and play guitar? Scandalous.”

What are the dates of the UK Tour?

He is playing the following dates in the UK in 2023:

Tuesday, 30 May - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Friday, 16 June - Villa Park, Birmingham

Thursday, 6 July - BST Hyde Park, London

Saturday, 8 July - BST Hyde Park, London

The Boss is also playing three shows in Dublin, Ireland, in 2023.