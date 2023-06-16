The party will be getting off to the best possible start on the first full day of performances at Glastonbury Festival.
Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, 23 June - followed by Elton John and Guns N’ Roses later in the weekend. But they will not be the only act performing throughout the day.
BBC will be bringing live coverage of the festival throughout the weekend.
But what are the stage times?
Pyramid Stage
- 12pm - 12.45pm - The Master Musicians of JouJouka
- 1.15pm - 2.15pm - Maisie Peters
- 2.25pm - 3.45pm - Stefflon Don
- 4.15pm - 5.15pm - Texas
- 6.15pm - 7.30pm - The Churnups
- 8.15pm - 9.15pm - Royal Blood
- 10.15pm - 11.45pm - Arctic Monkeys
Other Stage
- 11.30am - 12.30pm - Ben Howard
- 1pm - 1.45pm - The Hives
- 2.15pm - 3.15pm - Lightning Seeds
- 3.45pm - 4.45pm - Carly Rae Jepson
- 5.15pm - 6.15pm - Krept & Konan
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm - Chvrches
- 8.30pm - 9.30pm - Fred Again
- 10.30pm - 11.45pm - Wizkid
West Holts Stage
- 11.30am - 12,30pm - Star Feminine Band
- 1pm - 2pm - Yaya Bey
- 2.30pm - 3.30pm - ADG7
- 4pm - 5pm - Louis Cole
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Gabriels
- 7pm - 8pm - Joey Bada$$
- 8.30pm - 9.30pm - Young Fathers
- 10.15pm - 11.45pm - Kelis
Woodsies
- 11.30am - 12.15pm - The Sixsters
- 12.45pm - 1.30pm - Bru-C
- 2pm - 2.45pm - Flo
- 3.15pm - 4pm - Digga D
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - Pale Waves
- 6pm - 7pm - Courteeners
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - TBA
- 9pm - 10pm - Warpaint
- 10.30pm - 11.45pm - Hot Chip
For the full lineup and stage times visit Glastonbury Festival’s website.