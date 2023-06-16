The party will be getting off to the best possible start on the first full day of performances at Glastonbury Festival.

Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, 23 June - followed by Elton John and Guns N’ Roses later in the weekend. But they will not be the only act performing throughout the day.

BBC will be bringing live coverage of the festival throughout the weekend.

But what are the stage times?

Pyramid Stage

12pm - 12.45pm - The Master Musicians of JouJouka

1.15pm - 2.15pm - Maisie Peters

2.25pm - 3.45pm - Stefflon Don

4.15pm - 5.15pm - Texas

6.15pm - 7.30pm - The Churnups

8.15pm - 9.15pm - Royal Blood

10.15pm - 11.45pm - Arctic Monkeys

Other Stage

11.30am - 12.30pm - Ben Howard

1pm - 1.45pm - The Hives

2.15pm - 3.15pm - Lightning Seeds

3.45pm - 4.45pm - Carly Rae Jepson

5.15pm - 6.15pm - Krept & Konan

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Chvrches

8.30pm - 9.30pm - Fred Again

10.30pm - 11.45pm - Wizkid

West Holts Stage

11.30am - 12,30pm - Star Feminine Band

1pm - 2pm - Yaya Bey

2.30pm - 3.30pm - ADG7

4pm - 5pm - Louis Cole

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Gabriels

7pm - 8pm - Joey Bada$$

8.30pm - 9.30pm - Young Fathers

10.15pm - 11.45pm - Kelis

Woodsies