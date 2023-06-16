For the curious.
What are the stage times for Glastonbury on Friday? Arctic Monkeys timings, Pyramid Stage lineup and acts

Arctic Monkeys will headline Pyramid Stage on Friday, 23 June

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

The party will be getting off to the best possible start on the first full day of performances at Glastonbury Festival.

Arctic Monkeys will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, 23 June - followed by Elton John and Guns N’ Roses later in the weekend. But they will not be the only act performing throughout the day.

BBC will be bringing live coverage of the festival throughout the weekend.

But what are the stage times?

Pyramid Stage

  • 12pm - 12.45pm - The Master Musicians of JouJouka
  • 1.15pm - 2.15pm - Maisie Peters
  • 2.25pm - 3.45pm - Stefflon Don
  • 4.15pm - 5.15pm - Texas
  • 6.15pm - 7.30pm - The Churnups
  • 8.15pm - 9.15pm - Royal Blood
  • 10.15pm - 11.45pm - Arctic Monkeys

Other Stage

  • 11.30am - 12.30pm - Ben Howard
  • 1pm - 1.45pm - The Hives
  • 2.15pm - 3.15pm - Lightning Seeds
  • 3.45pm - 4.45pm - Carly Rae Jepson
  • 5.15pm - 6.15pm - Krept & Konan
  • 6.45pm - 7.45pm - Chvrches
  • 8.30pm - 9.30pm - Fred Again
  • 10.30pm - 11.45pm - Wizkid

West Holts Stage

  • 11.30am - 12,30pm - Star Feminine Band
  • 1pm - 2pm - Yaya Bey
  • 2.30pm - 3.30pm - ADG7
  • 4pm - 5pm - Louis Cole
  • 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Gabriels
  • 7pm - 8pm - Joey Bada$$
  • 8.30pm - 9.30pm - Young Fathers
  • 10.15pm - 11.45pm - Kelis

Woodsies

  • 11.30am - 12.15pm - The Sixsters
  • 12.45pm - 1.30pm - Bru-C
  • 2pm - 2.45pm - Flo
  • 3.15pm - 4pm - Digga D
  • 4.30pm - 5.30pm - Pale Waves
  • 6pm - 7pm - Courteeners
  • 7.30pm - 8.30pm - TBA
  • 9pm - 10pm - Warpaint
  • 10.30pm - 11.45pm - Hot Chip

For the full lineup and stage times visit Glastonbury Festival’s website.

