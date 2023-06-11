For the curious.
Is Glastonbury 2023 on TV? How to watch, chanel live stream details - is it on BBC iPlayer

Glastonbury Festival will return to Worthy Farm at the end of June

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

BBC has confirmed its broadcast plans for Glastonbury Festival this year.

The Beeb will once again be providing coverage from Worthy Farm. The final batch of tickets sold out in record in April after the initial general sale late last year.

Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Guns N’ Roses will be headlining the festival. The lineup has been fully confirmed for Glastonbury 2023.

If you were unable to get tickets and want to watch Glastonbury from home. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Glastonbury on TV in 2023?

BBC will be airing 40 hours of Glastonbury programming across its TV channels in 202, the broadcaster has announced.

The coverage will begin on Sunday, 18 June and will continue over the next week. BBC’s will be broadcasting from the festival from Thursday, 22 June onwards.

Glastonbury Festival will be shown across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Is there a live stream of Glastonbury?

Performances from the festival will be shown live on BBC iPlayer throughout the weekend,

Glastonbury Channel to return to BBC iPlayer

BBC will be bringing back its popular Glastonbury Channel for iPlayer in 2023. It will be live between Friday, 23 June and Sunday, 25 June.

The channel will feature live performances, highlights and interviews with special guests. BBC iPlayer will continue to show the best performances after the festival has finished - from Monday, 26 June until Friday, 30 June.

On its website, BBC adds: “For those wanting a personalised experience, BBC iPlayer also offers the choice to move between continuous live streams from the five main festival stages, watch Pyramid Stage sets in Ultra High Definition or catch up on over 90 on-demand sets from 2023, for 30 days after broadcast.”

