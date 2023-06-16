Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi are just some of the names music fans can look forward to on Saturday night at Glastonbury 2023.

The BBC will once again be broadcasting live - across TV and iPlayer - on the second full day of the festival.

But who else will perform at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, 24 June? Here’s all you need to know:

Pyramid Stage

12pm - 12.45pm - Rick Astley

1.15pm - 2pm - Raye

2.30pm - 3.30pm - Amadou & Mariam

4pm - 5pm - Aitch

5.35pm - 6.35pm - Lewis Capaldi

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Lizzo

9.30pm - 11.45pm - Guns N’ Roses

Other Stage

11.45am - 12.30pm - The Unthanks

1pm - 1.45pm - The Lathums

2.15pm - 3.15pm - Tom Grennan

3.45pm - 4.45pm - Generation Sex

5.15pm - 6.15pm - Maggie Rogers

6.45pm - 7.45pm - Manic Street Preachers

8.45pm - 9.45pm - Central Cee

10.30pm - 11.45pm - Lana Del Rey

West Holts Stage

11.30am - 12.30pm - Say She She

1pm - 2pm - Kanda Bongo Man

2.30pm - 3.30pm - Sudan Archives

4pm - 5pm - Third World

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Jacob Collier

7pm - 8pm - Ezra Collective

8.30pm - 9.30pm - Mahalia

10.15pm - 11.45pm - Loyle Carner

Woodsies

11.30am - 12.15pm - The Last Dinner Party

12.45pm - 1.30pm - Wunderhorse

2pm - 2.45pm - Working Men’s Club

3.15pm - 4pm - The Murder Capital

4.30pm - 5.30pm - Shame

6pm - 7pm - TBA

7.30pm - 8.30pm - Maneskin

9pm - 10pm - Rina Sawayama

10.30pm - 11.45pm - Christine and the Queens