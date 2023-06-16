Guns N’ Roses, Lizzo and Lewis Capaldi are just some of the names music fans can look forward to on Saturday night at Glastonbury 2023.
It follows the sure-to-be spectacular Arctic Monkeys headline set on the first full day of the festival at Worthy Farm. Elton John will round out the list of headliners with his final UK performance the next day.
The BBC will once again be broadcasting live - across TV and iPlayer - on the second full day of the festival.
But who else will perform at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, 24 June? Here’s all you need to know:
Pyramid Stage
- 12pm - 12.45pm - Rick Astley
- 1.15pm - 2pm - Raye
- 2.30pm - 3.30pm - Amadou & Mariam
- 4pm - 5pm - Aitch
- 5.35pm - 6.35pm - Lewis Capaldi
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Lizzo
- 9.30pm - 11.45pm - Guns N’ Roses
Other Stage
- 11.45am - 12.30pm - The Unthanks
- 1pm - 1.45pm - The Lathums
- 2.15pm - 3.15pm - Tom Grennan
- 3.45pm - 4.45pm - Generation Sex
- 5.15pm - 6.15pm - Maggie Rogers
- 6.45pm - 7.45pm - Manic Street Preachers
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm - Central Cee
- 10.30pm - 11.45pm - Lana Del Rey
West Holts Stage
- 11.30am - 12.30pm - Say She She
- 1pm - 2pm - Kanda Bongo Man
- 2.30pm - 3.30pm - Sudan Archives
- 4pm - 5pm - Third World
- 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Jacob Collier
- 7pm - 8pm - Ezra Collective
- 8.30pm - 9.30pm - Mahalia
- 10.15pm - 11.45pm - Loyle Carner
Woodsies
- 11.30am - 12.15pm - The Last Dinner Party
- 12.45pm - 1.30pm - Wunderhorse
- 2pm - 2.45pm - Working Men’s Club
- 3.15pm - 4pm - The Murder Capital
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - Shame
- 6pm - 7pm - TBA
- 7.30pm - 8.30pm - Maneskin
- 9pm - 10pm - Rina Sawayama
- 10.30pm - 11.45pm - Christine and the Queens
For the full lineup and stage times visit Glastonbury Festival’s website.