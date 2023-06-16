Elton John’s final UK performance is just one of the highlights to expect on the last day of Glastonbury 2023.
The legendary singer will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday (25 June) evening. It comes after his run of farewell shows at venues across the UK in recent weeks and months.
Sir Elton is one of the three headliners alongside Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses - and the BBC will be broadcasting from the festival. But who else will perform on the final day of Glastonbury?
Pyramid Stage
- 11am - 11.45am - The Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir
- 12.15pm - 1pm - Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- 1.30pm - 2.30pm - The Chicks
- 3.15pm - 4.30pm - Yusuf/ Cat Stevens
- 5pm - 6.15pm - Blondie
- 7pm - 8pm - Lil Nas X
- 9pm - 11.05pm - Sir Elton John
Other Stage
- 11am - 12pm - The Joy
- 12.30pm - 1.15pm - Japanese Breakfast
- 1.45pm - 2.30pm - Nova Twins
- 3pm - 4pm - The Teskey Brothers
- 4.30pm - 5.30pm - Dermot Kennedy
- 6pm - 7pm - Becky Hill
- 7.45pm - 8.45pm - The War on Drugs
- 9.45pm - 11.15pm - Queens of the Stone Age
West Holts Stage
- 11am - 12pm - Skinny Pelembe
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - Beth Orton
- 2pm - 3pm - Black Country New Road
- 3.30pm - 4.30pm - Speakers Corner Quartet
- 5pm - 6pm - The Hu
- 6.30pm - 7.30pm - Barrington Levy
- 8pm - 9pm - Candi Station
- 9.45pm - 11.15pm - Rudimental
Woodsies
- 11.15am - 12pm - The Love Buzz
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm - CMAT
- 2pm - 3pm - The Big Moon
- 3.30pm - 4.30pm - Cat Burns
- 5pm - 6pm - Slowdive
- 6.30pm - 7.30pm - Editors
- 8pm - 9pm - Caroline Polachek
- 9.30pm - 10.45pm - Phoenix
For the full lineup and stage times visit Glastonbury Festival’s website.