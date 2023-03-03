The Glastonbury festival takes place in June this year

Glastonbury festival has announced a star-studded line-up which includes huge acts such as Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

Glastonbury 2022 proved to be a major hit with festival goers after crowds were treated to performances from stars such as Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But when is Glastonbury festival and what is the full line-up for this year’s event? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Glastonbury 2023?

Glastonbury returns to Worthy Farm for another festival this year. The event begins Wednesday 21 June and it runs until Sunday 25 June.

Who is in the Glastonbury 2023 lineup?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glastonbury 2023 has confirmed its first line-up for the iconic festival and it includes a third headline slot for Sheffield rock band Arctic Monkeys.

Arctic Monkeys’ first appearance at Glastonbury came in 2007, and their second appearance came in 2013 just two months before their fifth album AM. They are performing a huge UK tour this year to celebrate their new album The Car which was released last year.

Elton John joins the Glastonbury line-up for the first time . He is one of the biggest and most recognisable names in the music industry and he is best known for hits such as Rocket Man, Cold Heart, I’m Still Standing and Your Song.

Elton John is making his Glastonbury debut. (Getty Images)

Guns N’Roses are headlining Glastonbury for the first time. The rock band were booked when a previously confirmed female headliner pulled out because of her touring plans according to festival organiser Emily Eavis. Guns N’Roses have enjoyed huge success with hits such as Sweet Child O’Mine, Welcome To The Jungle and Paradise City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glastonbury 2023 lineup in full:

Arctic Monkeys

Guns N’ Roses

Elton John

Lizzo

Aitch

Alison Goldfrapp

Alt-J

Amadou and Mariam

Becky Hill

Blondie

Candi Staton

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cat Burns

Central Cee

Christine And The Queens

Chvrches

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

Fever Ray

Flo

Fred Again

Hot Chip

Joey Bada$$

Kelis

Lana Del Rey

Leftfield

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Loyle Carner

Maggie Rogers

Mahalia

Måneskin

Manic Street Preachers

Nova Twins

Phoenix

Queens of the Stone Age

Raye

Rina Sawayama

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Shygirl

Slowthai

Sparks

Stefflon Don

Sudan Archives

Texas

The Chicks

The War on Drugs

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Warpaint

Weyes Blood

Wizkid

Young Fathers

Yusuf/Cat Stevens

Glastonbury 2023 headline rumours

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was set to tick Glastonbury festival off her bucket list in 2020 when she was confirmed to headline the pyramid stage. However, as a result of Covid-19 the whole world was put on hold and Glastonbury was forced to cancel its 50th anniversary.

It was expected that The Shake It Off Star would feature in the 2022 lineup for Glastonbury but the star reportedly turned the offer down as the timing wasn’t right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swift released her album Midnights in October last year leading to speculation that she may finally make her Glastonbury debut.

Eminem

American rapper Eminem has been heavily linked with a headlining role at Glastonbury 2023. The hip-hop artist has yet to make an appearance at Glastonbury festival but was reportedly in advanced talks with the festival organisers.

A source told The Sun newspaper last year that Eminem has been keen to appear at Glastonbury for a long time. The source said: “His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival. Eminem is one of the greatest rappers on the planet and to have him down on the farm would be incredible.”

Harry Styles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since leaving One Direction in 2016, Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest pop stars in the UK. His latest album Harry’s House dominated the UK charts in 2022 and the Redditch born singer is currently in the middle of a major worldwide stadium tour.