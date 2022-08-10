Temperatures in the UK have hit new highs this summer following a 40° Celsius heatwave in July

The summer holidays are often a highlight in the calendar for many people in the UK and they are a popular time for a family holiday or a festival.

This year has been a record breaking summer for the UK with temperatures exceeding 40C for the first time in its history.

With that in mind many Brits have been left wondering what they can do to keep a tent cool?

Here we take a look at the best tips for hot weather camping and how to beat the heat during the summer months.

It is important to purchase the correct tent before camping (Getty Images)

Choosing the right tent

When purchasing a tent they are usually classified by the season that they are most suitable for. Summer tents are made from a different material to all-season tents and cotton tents are often the best material as they are less insulating than polyester ones.

Choosing a larger style tent is also helpful as there is more ventilation in a larger space and it also allows cool air to circulate. Having a larger tent also allows more space to sleep and allows more room for personal belongings.

It is important to open vents,doors and rain flaps in order to keep cold air circulating throughout the day.

Choosing the correct area for the tent

To stay cool during the day it is also advisable to keep the tent in a location that is shaded rather than under direct sunlight. Letting trees absorb the sunlight will help keep the tent cooler.

Using a spot that is under a tree or near a lake or a river will usually result in a cooling breeze which will be helpful at night when trying to sleep.

Bring a lot of ice and water

Before arriving at the campsite it is important to make sure that there is a high supply of water.

Drinking water helps lower your body temperature and replaces the fluid you get through sweating you lose through sweating. The human body is made up of around 60% water, meaning in warm conditions you can regulate your body temperature by drinking plenty of water.

It is also important to note that other drinks such as soft drinks, coffee or alcoholic beverages are no substitute for water as they also contain ingredients that are dehydrating.

Using a cooling fan

For those that are staying at a campsite with electricity a useful tip can be to purchase a fan to bring on the trip. For non-electricity campsites you can also bring a battery operated fan.

Placing a block of ice in a shallow pan ahead of the fan can also help keep the temperature down overnight.

Disassemble the tent during the day

When it is extremely hot during the day, a tent can act like a greenhouse as it absorbs the heat that is generated throughout the day.

It is best to take the tent down during the day as it will increase the lifespan of the tent and it will keep it cooler for the evening.

Use a sheet instead of a sleeping bag

In extremely warm conditions a sleeping bag is often not the best choice for camping. Sleeping bags are designed to keep people warm in cold temperatures and can trap heat during extreme temperatures.