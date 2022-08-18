There will be three games on Match of the Day 2 this Sunday, including Leeds vs Chelsea, West Ham vs Brighton and Newcastle vs Manchester City

Football fever is sweeping the nation after the start of the new Premier League season, with the BBC at the forefront of the action.

Footy mad fans wanting to keep up to date with all the goings on from the EPL 2022/23 campaign can get their weekend fix on a Sunday night with Match of the Day 2.

Since 2004, MotD2 has followed the same format as the Saturday night staple Match of the Day in providing analysis and highlights of all the big games and biggest talking points.

Here we take a look at everything you need to know and how to keep up to date with football throughout the season.

Who will be the presenter of Match of the Day 2 this season?

Mark Chapman will present highlights and analysis from all of the Sunday matches.

Chapman has been the main host of Match of the Day 2 since 2013 following the departure of Colin Murray. Chapman is also the main presenter on 5 live Sport and was the former presenter of The NFL Show.

Who will be the pundits for Match of the Day 2 this season?

On the opening day of the season Mark Chapman was accompanied by Jermaine Jenas and Fara Williams in the studio. Over the course of the season we can expect to see expert analysis from a number of former players and managers.

Here is a full list of pundits that we can expect to see during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign:

Dion Dublin

Michah Richards

Danny Murphy

Alan Shearer

Ian Wright

Kevin Kilbane

Ashley Williams

Joleon Lescott

Martin Keown

Rio Ferdinand

Karen Carney

Who will be the commentators for Match of the Day 2 in the 2022/23 season?

Viewers can expect to hear from some of the most distinguished commentators in the game during another thrilling year of Premier League action. These will include:

Guy Mowbray

John Roder

Jonathan Pearce

Conor McNamara

Robyn Cowen

Martin Fisher

Steve Wilson

Steve Bower

Simon Brotherton

What TV channel is Match of the Day 2 on?

Match of the Day 2 was originally broadcast on BBC Two but was moved to BBC One from the beginning of the 2012/13 season because of the increased number of games being played on a Sunday.

What time is Match of the Day 2 on TV?

Mark Chapman will present highlights of all the Sunday games on BBC One at 10.30pm. Fans will also be able to rewatch highlights on the BBC iPlayer shortly after the show is broadcast and it will be available to stream after midnight.

Match of the Day 2 will show coverage of three games on Sunday 21 August.

What to expect from this week’s Match of the Day 2

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte clashed at the end of the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham (Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel is expected to have a touchline ban following his altercation with Antonio Conte during the last game. Tuchel’s Chelsea side will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds.

West Ham are winless in the opening two games of the season and will be aiming to get some points on the board as they host Graham Potter’s Brighton at the London Stadium.

High flying Manchester City have made a perfect start to their title defence with back to back wins in their opening two games. They will travel to St James Park to face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures

Here is a full list of all the fixtures taking place in the Premier League this weekend:

Saturday 20 August

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs Brentford

Leicester City vs Southampton

AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Sunday 21 August

Leeds United vs Chelsea

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Monday 22 August