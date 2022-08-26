Australian band to appear on popular Sky show

A popular rock band are set to appear on Soccer AM this weekend.

DMA’s announced on social media on Friday (26 August) night that they would be on the popular Sky show.

The band will appear on the Soccer AM episode due to air on 27 August.

DMA’s have previously appeared on the show.

Here is all you need to know:

Who are DMA’s?

They are a three-piece band from Syndey, Australia in 2012.

DMA’s is made up of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took.

The band has been compared to the likes of Oasis and The Stone Roses.

They released their first single Delete in 2014.

DMA’s debut album Hills End was released in 2016 and it reached number eight on the ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) charts.

The band’s cover of Believe by Cher - part of Australian radio station Triple J’s Like a Version segment - has over 35M streams on Spotify and 11M views on YouTube.

DMA’s have released three albums in total: Hills End (2016), For Now (2018) and The Glow (2020).

The Glow is the band’s highest charting release so far - reaching number two on ARIA charts and number four on the UK charts.

DMA’s most recent single I Don’t Need To Hide was released in August 2022.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: DMA'S perform on the main stage during the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on July 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. Tens of thousands of people will visit Glasgow this weekend to attend Scotlandâs biggest music festival. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

When are DMA’s on Soccer AM?

DMA’s are currently in the UK to play Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The band played Leeds on Friday (26 August) afternoon.

In a tweet, DMA’s wrote: “Cheers Leeds Festival.”

Before the band play Reading Festival on Sunday (28 August), DMA’s will appear on Soccer AM.

They will feature on the show on Saturday (27 August) morning.

Soccer AM is scheduled to air between 10.30am and 12pm on 27 August.

What are DMA’s most popular songs?

The band’s five most popular songs on Spotify are:

Believe - Triple J Like A Version - 35M streams

Silver - 20M streams

Tape Deck Sick - 13M

Lay Down - 18M

I Don’t Need To Hide - 170K

How to watch Soccer AM?

The popular programme will air on Sky Showcase on 27 August as well as on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.

Meaning it is available to Sky Sports subscribers as well as those without one.

Sky Showcase is available on Channel 106 for Sky customers, 109 for Virgin customers (110 for HD version).

Soccer AM will also be available on NOW TV for subscribers.

Who presents Soccer AM?

The programme was first launched in 1995 and has been an ever presence since that time.

It was origianlly hosted by Jane Hoffen. Russ Williams, Gary A. Stevens and Helen Chamberlain.

The best known presenters were Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy who hosted the show from 1995 to 2017 and 1996 to 2007 respectively.

Max Rushden was also a host from 2008 to 2015.

The run time in 1995 was 240 minutes, however that has been decreased over the ensuing 27 years.

Soccer AM now runs for 90 minutes - and since 2010 it has aired on a slight delay to allow any bad language to be edited out.