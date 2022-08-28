Arctic Monkeys headlined Reading Festival on Saturday

TV viewers were unable to watch Arctic Monkeys’ performance at Reading festival on Saturday night after the band requested the set was not shown live.

The Sheffield group headlined the event’s main stage with a setlist including R U Mine?, I Bet You Look Good On The Dance floor and new track I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.

The BBC said fans would be able to watch them on BBC One from 11.35pm on Sunday (28 August).

Arctic Monkeys set at Reading Festival was the band’s first UK performance in four years.

They recently returned to the touring circuit for the first time since 2019 with a series of shows across Europe.

Here is all you need to know:

What did the BBC say?

A tweet from BBC Radio 1 on Saturday said: “At the artists request, we will not be able to bring you the Arctic Monkeys set live this evening.

“But you will be able to watch them tomorrow on BBC One, from 23:35.”

When can you see Arctic Monkeys set?

BBC will show the band’s set at 11.35pm today, which follows the conclusion of their headline slot at Leeds Festival.

You can watch on BBC One/ One HD and also on BBC iPlayer.

How have people reacted?

The tweet prompted a shocked reaction from some fans who were hoping to watch the performance live.

One person responded: “I’m so annoyed about this! I was so looking forward to watching their set as they’re one of my favourite bands.”

Another added: “Why do they get to decide this?”

One person said: “Way to ruin my daughters day.”

Amid the outrage, one Twitter user reasoned: “It’s probably because they want people that paid to see it live at Leeds to see it before people at home which is understandable.”

Which sets will be live on BBC today?

The 1975, Run the Jewels and Charli XCX are among the acts you can watch on the BBC and iPlayer.

Arctic Monkeys to release a number album

Arctic Monkeys are due to close the sister festival in Leeds on Sunday night.

The band – frontman Alex Turner, guitarist Jamie Cook, bassist Nick O’Malley and drummer Matt Helders – announced their seventh studio, The Car, earlier this week.

The record was partly recorded in a priory in rural Suffolk and comes four years after their last record, 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

All six of Arctic Monkeys’ previous studio albums have gone to number one in the UK.

The group’s debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, was released in January 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

This year’s Reading and Leeds festivals also feature rapper Dave and The 1975 as headliners.