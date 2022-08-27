Leeds Festival 2022: full Saturday and Sunday lineup, postcode, dates, map, drop off, weather, tickets
Leeds Festival will feature Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and more this wekeend
Music fans from across the country will be flocking to Yorkshire in the coming hours.
Leeds Festival is returning and it will be yet another huge event jampacked with live music.
The line-up has seen a slight shake-up in recent weeks after Rage Against the Machine were forced to drop out “per medical guidance”.
It comes after singer Zack de la Rocha injured his leg during the band’s US tour.
The iconic band have been replaced by The 1975 on the bill.
Jack Harlow and Maneskin have been replaced by AJ Tracey and Charli XCX.
If you have a ticket or are thinking about going to Leeds Festival, here is all you need to know:
When is Leeds Festival?
It will take place over the final weekend of August, as is tradition.
Leeds Festival runs from 26 August to 28 August.
Where is Leeds Festival and what is the postcode?
The address for the festival is: Brahman Park, Bramham Lane, Wetherby LS23 6ND
Parking is included within the price of all tickets at Leeds Festival.
A shuttle bus operates between Leeds Train Station, from Sovereign Square Park, to Leeds Festival.
Who are the headliners for Leeds Festival?
There will be six headline acts at this year’s festival, leaving you with some tough decisions to make at the end of each day.
The headliners are as follows:
Friday
- The 1975 - Main Stage East
- Halsey - Main Stage West
Saturday
- Dave - Main Stage East
- Megan Thee Stallion - Main Stage West
Sunday
- Arctic Monkeys - Main Stage East
- Bring Me The Horizon - Main Stage West
What is the full line-up for Leeds Festival?
Friday
Main Stage East
- The 1975
- Charli XCX
- Run the Jewels
- Pale Waves
- Denzel Curry
- Willow
- Mallrat
Main Stage West
- Halsey
- Bastille
- DMA’s
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Bru-C
- The K’s
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Hybrid Minds
- Bou
- Kanine
- TS7 (Live)
- The Stickmen Project
- Ashnikko
- 100 Gecs
- Gayle
- Dylan
- Sad Night Dynamite
Festival Republic Stage
- Beabadoobee
- Role Model
- Stone
- Chloe Moriondo
- The Blinders
- Crawlers
- The Native
- Daisy Brain
- Abby Roberts
- Brooke Combe
- CVC
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- Arrdee
- Danny Brown
- A1 X J1
- LD
- Comfy
- M’Way
- V.I.C
- Mugun
- Wes Nelson
- Mnelia
- Joe Unknown
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Miso Extra
- Claudia Valentina
- Anorak Patch
- Lice
- Panic Shack
- Emby
- Meduulla
- Boy Bleach
- Just Wondering
Saturday
Main Stage East
- Dave
- Polo G
- Little Simz
- Circa Waves
- Griff
- Black Honey
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Main Stage West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Glass Animals
- All Time Low
- Joy Crookes
- Wallows
- BBNO$
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Gorgon City
- Biscits
- Jaguar
- Meg Ward
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Bakar
- Everyone You Know
- Piri & Tommy
- Joey Valence & Brae
Festival Republic stage
- Fever 333
- As it Is
- Cleopatrick
- Tigercub
- Kid Kapichi
- Scene Queen
- Witch Fever
- The Scratch
- Beauty School Dropout
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- PA Salieu
- Potter Payper
- Knucks
- Morrisson
- Fumez the Engineer
- Hazey
- Jords
- Sir Spyro
- Queen Millz
- Kasst X Ajfrmthe8
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Dan D’lion
- Bilk
- Priestgate
- Dolores Forever
- Caity Baser
- Deadletter
- Sisi
- Flowerovlove
- Honeyglaze
- Courting
Sunday
Main Stage East
- Arctic Monkeys
- Wolf Alice
- Fontaines D.C.
- AJ Tracey
- The Lathums
- Dayglow
- The Sherlocks
Main Stage West
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D Block-Europe
- Enter Shikari
- Poppy
- De’Wayne
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Wilkinson
- Sigma
- A.M.C feat Phantom
- Obskur
- Tommy Farrow
- Luude
- AMA
- Madison Beer
- Tai Verdes
- Police Car Collective
- Gus Dapperton
Festival Republic Stage
- Ho99o9
- Carolesdaughter
- Sueco
- Cassyette
- Kid Brunswick
- Taipei Houston
- The Skinner Brothers
- Static Dress
- Thumper
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- Krept & Konan
- Unknown T
- JPEGMafia
- French the Kid
- Country Dons
- DJ Target
- Snow
- Ojerime
- Crystal Millz
- Jbee
- Nukuluk
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Alissic
- Joesef
- Christian Alexander
- Grove
- Bemz
- Uninvited
- Jazmine Flowers
- Gabe Coulter
- Corella
Can you get tickets for Leeds Festival?
Weekend tickets sold out. Only Friday and Saturday day tickets are available for Leeds Festival.
You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster.
However, tickets are SOLD OUT for Leeds’ sister festival - Reading Festival 2022.
However you can get them from Ticketmaster’s verified resale option.
What will the weather be like for Leeds Festival?
The Met Office’s long range forecast for 18 August to 27 August is as follows: “The start of the period will be generally settled for most, although some heavy showers remain possible in the southeast on Thursday.
“Drier conditions with spells of sunshine are expected elsewhere.
“Cloud and rain will start moving into western areas on Friday.
“A keen breeze may develop across the north and northwest towards the end of the week. Periods of rain will alternate with drier and clearer weather over the weekend and into the start of next week. Any prolonged rain is expected to occur across the northern parts.
“Temperatures likely near normal at first, but becoming rather warm again further into the period, especially in the south. Unsettled conditions will dominate in most areas towards the end of the period.”
What is the alcohol policy?
You can bring alcohol for personal consumption into the campsite - only before 6pm on Sunday evening.
Alcohol in the possession of under 18’s should be confiscated.
Is there a site map?
Leeds Festival has revealed the full map for 2022 on its website.
It includes location of stages, campsites and all the essential information.
What will the weather be like?
- Thursday - light rain changing to cloudy - highs 21C, lows 11C
- Friday - sunny intervals changing to cloudy - highs 21C, lows 13C
- Saturday - cloudy changing to sunny intervals - highs 21C, lows 12C
- Sunday - sunny changing to cloudy - highs 21C, lows 12C
Where is the drop off?
On its website, Leeds Festival says: “If you plan on being dropped off at Leeds Festival, or picked up when you are ready to leave, you will need to use our dedicated Pick Up and Drop Off zone, located off York Road (A64). There is no pick up/drop off facility near to Yellow Gate this year.
“This area will have dedicated signage with zones A-J along with better lighting to improve public safety. Please do not pre-arrange to meet at zones as some will open/close dependent on volumes of people and traffic.”