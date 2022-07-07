The Metallica song Master of Puppets is witnessing a resurgence in the UK charts after featuring in popular Netflix series Stranger Things.
The heavy metal song features in a pivotal scene in the show’s series finale, which sees the character Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, play its epic guitar solo.
Should Master of Puppets ascend into the top 40 it’ll be the group’s first to achieve the feat in 14 years and would become their 20th top 40 hit to date.
When was Master of Puppets first released?
Master of Puppets was first released from the album with the same name in 1986 as a part of the third studio album from Metallica. It was released through Elektra records.
Master of Puppets is now considered a classic thrash metal album by fans, critics and the band members themselves and it became the first gold record for sales of 500,000 copies.
The album marks the last recording by bassist Cliff Burton, who was killed in a bus accident while on tour to promote the album.
Fans of Netflix sci-fi Stranger Things are still recovering from the lengthiest, most expensive set of episodes yet and the season closing with a massive 160-minute finale.
The song is used when Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) attempts to distract the demobats as Nancy (Natalia Dyer) Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) move in to attack Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
Joseph Quinn, who played along with a backing track for the epic scene said: “When I read the script, it was just kind of perfectly realised. It felt that this was the only world where a sequence like that could exist and not feel ridiculous. I mean, it is ridiculous, but it feels perfect, you know?”
Could Master of Puppets reach No.1 in UK Charts?
The song has elevated to 58 on the Official Single Charts midweek update (at the time of writing) and looks set to follow in the footsteps of Kate Bush’s song Running Up That Hill which recently rose to number one in the global charts.
In doing so Kate Bush broke the record for the longest time for a single to reach number one with the 1985 hit topping the charts 37 years after it was first released.
How have Metallica reacted to the song’s renewed popularity?
Metallica have praised Stranger Things for the use of their song.
Following the episode’s release on the 1 July, Metallica shared a post on Instagram praising the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers for the way they have incorporated the song into the show.
“The way the Duffer brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘ Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote.
“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”
What do the lyrics of the song mean?
The track, Master of Puppets, is about being hopelessly addicted to drugs, unable to break free of their grip even if it kills you.
The drugs are the master while the user is the puppet.
The lead singer James Hetfield said: “Master of Puppets deals pretty much with drugs. How things get switched around, instead of you controlling what you’re taking and doing it’s drugs controlling you.”
What are the lyrics to Master of Puppets?
These are the lyrics to the Master of Puppets by Metallica:
End of passion play, crumbling away
I’m your source of self-destruction
Veins that pump with fear
Sucking darkest clear
Feeding on your death’s construction
Taste me and you will see
More is all you need
Dedicated to
How I’m killing you
Come crawling faster
Obey your master
Your life burns faster
Obey your master
Master
Master of puppets I’m pulling your strings
Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master
Needlework the way, never you betray
Life of death becoming clearer
Pain monopoly, ritual misery
Chop your breakfast on a mirror
Taste me and you will see
More is all you need
Dedicated to
How I’m killing you
Come crawling faster
Obey your master
Your life burns faster
Obey your master
Master
Master of puppets I’m pulling your strings
Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master
Master, master
Where’s the dreams that I’ve been after?
Master, master
You promised only lies
Laughter, laughter
All I hear and see is laughter
Laughter, laughter
Laughing at my cries
Fix me
Hell is worth all that
Natural habitat
Just a rhyme without a reason
Neverending maze
Drift on numbered days
Now your life is out of season
I will occupy
I will help you die
I will run through you
Now I rule you too
Come crawling faster
Obey your Master
Your life burns faster
Obey your Master
Master
Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings
Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams
Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master
Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream
Master
Master