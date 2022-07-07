The song - originally released in 1986 - is surging up the charts after featuring in season 4 of Netflix hit Stranger Things

The Metallica song Master of Puppets is witnessing a resurgence in the UK charts after featuring in popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

The heavy metal song features in a pivotal scene in the show’s series finale, which sees the character Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, play its epic guitar solo.

Should Master of Puppets ascend into the top 40 it’ll be the group’s first to achieve the feat in 14 years and would become their 20th top 40 hit to date.

The cast of Stranger Things at the season 4 premiere (Getty Images

When was Master of Puppets first released?

Master of Puppets was first released from the album with the same name in 1986 as a part of the third studio album from Metallica. It was released through Elektra records.

Master of Puppets is now considered a classic thrash metal album by fans, critics and the band members themselves and it became the first gold record for sales of 500,000 copies.

The album marks the last recording by bassist Cliff Burton, who was killed in a bus accident while on tour to promote the album.

Fans of Netflix sci-fi Stranger Things are still recovering from the lengthiest, most expensive set of episodes yet and the season closing with a massive 160-minute finale.

The song is used when Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) attempts to distract the demobats as Nancy (Natalia Dyer) Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery) move in to attack Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Joseph Quinn, who played along with a backing track for the epic scene said: “When I read the script, it was just kind of perfectly realised. It felt that this was the only world where a sequence like that could exist and not feel ridiculous. I mean, it is ridiculous, but it feels perfect, you know?”

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn pictured at season 4 premiere.(Getty Images)

Could Master of Puppets reach No.1 in UK Charts?

The song has elevated to 58 on the Official Single Charts midweek update (at the time of writing) and looks set to follow in the footsteps of Kate Bush’s song Running Up That Hill which recently rose to number one in the global charts.

In doing so Kate Bush broke the record for the longest time for a single to reach number one with the 1985 hit topping the charts 37 years after it was first released.

How have Metallica reacted to the song’s renewed popularity?

Metallica have praised Stranger Things for the use of their song.

Following the episode’s release on the 1 July, Metallica shared a post on Instagram praising the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers for the way they have incorporated the song into the show.

“The way the Duffer brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘ Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

What do the lyrics of the song mean?

The track, Master of Puppets, is about being hopelessly addicted to drugs, unable to break free of their grip even if it kills you.

The drugs are the master while the user is the puppet.

The lead singer James Hetfield said: “Master of Puppets deals pretty much with drugs. How things get switched around, instead of you controlling what you’re taking and doing it’s drugs controlling you.”

James Hetfield is impressed with the way Master of Puppets has been incorporated into Stranger Things (Getty Images)

What are the lyrics to Master of Puppets?

These are the lyrics to the Master of Puppets by Metallica:

End of passion play, crumbling away

I’m your source of self-destruction

Veins that pump with fear

Sucking darkest clear

Feeding on your death’s construction

Taste me and you will see

More is all you need

Dedicated to

How I’m killing you

Come crawling faster

Obey your master

Your life burns faster

Obey your master

Master

Master of puppets I’m pulling your strings

Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Needlework the way, never you betray

Life of death becoming clearer

Pain monopoly, ritual misery

Chop your breakfast on a mirror

Taste me and you will see

More is all you need

Dedicated to

How I’m killing you

Come crawling faster

Obey your master

Your life burns faster

Obey your master

Master

Master of puppets I’m pulling your strings

Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Master, master

Where’s the dreams that I’ve been after?

Master, master

You promised only lies

Laughter, laughter

All I hear and see is laughter

Laughter, laughter

Laughing at my cries

Fix me

Hell is worth all that

Natural habitat

Just a rhyme without a reason

Neverending maze

Drift on numbered days

Now your life is out of season

I will occupy

I will help you die

I will run through you

Now I rule you too

Come crawling faster

Obey your Master

Your life burns faster

Obey your Master

Master

Master of Puppets I’m pulling your strings

Twisting your mind and smashing your dreams

Blinded by me, you can’t see a thing

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master

Master

Just call my name, ‘cause I’ll hear you scream

Master