Beyoncé fans have been concerned about her health amid fears she might have a foot 'injury'.
The global pop superstar is heading to stadiums across the UK for her first solo tour in seven years this month. Queen Bee kick started the British leg of the Renaissance World Tour in Cardiff and performed a mammoth 32-song setlist.
She will next perform at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday, 20 May. But some fans are concerned that she might be carrying an injury.
Here is all you need to know:
Does Beyoncé have a foot injury?
Fans have speculated that the pop star might be suffering from a foot injury - amid rumours she had surgery earlier in the year. The speculation comes as Beyoncé appears to have stripped-back slightly on the first few shows of the Renaissance tour.
Social media users have speculated that she is "holding back" due to the injury. One person tweeted: "41 is not old and she Beyoncé pls. It’s clearly cos of the foot injury. Cool down fr."
Foot surgery rumours explained
Did Beyoncé hsve foot surgery? Nothing official has been announced about Queen Bee undergoing medical treatment, however the rumours were sparked following her performance in Dubai earlier in 2023.
Capital Xtra reports that Garrick Kennedy, in a since deleted tweet, wrote: "BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better.
"Mama was doing her good singing. Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery.”