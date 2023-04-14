The RMT union has held a series of strikes for almost a year, which has caused travel disruption for passengers across the country.

Leaders of the biggest rail workers union are considering an “updated” offer from train companies aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The move by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) follows weeks of talks in a bid to break the deadlock in the dispute between the union and 14 train companies.

Around 20,000 workers have been involved in these strikes. A separate dispute with Network Rail has been settled.

An RMT spokesperson said: “We have received an updated offer from the RDG and our NEC (national executive committee) is considering its contents. No decision on any next steps has been taken.”

While the Rail Delivery Group said: “Following further constructive joint discussions with the RMT leadership, we have put forward a fair revised offer which makes important clarifications and reassurances, in particular around job terms and conditions for our employees.

“Our ambition remains to secure long-term, rewarding careers for our people, a better service for passengers and a railway that takes no more than its fair share from the taxpayer.

“Our hope is that the RMT executive will put this proposal to its full train operating company membership and allow them a say on the deal, so we can end this dispute and work together to deliver a strong future for Britain’s railway and all those who work on it.”

RMT general secretary has called on the government to allow train operators to revise their offer (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Will there be rail strikes in May?

There is currently no planned strike actions set for May, however with the dispute not settled the RMT Union could call more walkouts. A spokesperson said that “no decision on any next steps has been taken” so it is not clear if they will accept the revised offer. Given the Network Rail dispute has been settled, it appears the two parties are closer than ever to an agreement.

However, the RMT will only be able to call strikes until 15 May, as after that date its mandate for strike action from its members will run it. The current mandate was voted on on 16 November, and lasted for six months. If the union wanted to organise industrial action after 15 May, its members would have to vote again in favour of walkouts.

So that means that the RMT could call strikes around the first bank holiday 1 May and the King’s Coronation bank holiday on 8 May. The late May bank holiday is safe for the moment. Strike dates on 31 March and 1 April were cancelled to proceed with these talks.

Network Rail offer accepted

If there are further train strikes, they are unlikely to have as big an impact as previous walk outs - when sometimes less than 20% of trains were running - as the RMT has accepted a pay offer from Network Rail. This means that people doing signalling and jobs related to the maintanence of the railways would still be working, even if another strike was called.